House for sale at Rosanda Lane, Makeni

House and compound for sale at 9 Rosanda Lane, Makeni, capital of the northern region of Sierra Leone (see photos).

75,000 United States Dollars offer (or nearest offer).

Buyer can pay in Leones if so required.

This house is for a quick sale at Makeni and it is situated at 9 Rosanda Lane, off Sylvanus Street and close to Birch Memorial Secondary School.

The house is suitable for commercial and residential accommodation and will be sold to the highest bidder.

It is being sold at a reduced price because the owner and his family are permanently based in the United Kingdom and have no use for it.

The main house consists of the following features:

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms and two flush toilets

Kitchen/dinette

A large parlour

The house at the back consists of two bedrooms, a parlour and two exterior toilets.

Both houses are vacant.

There is also a large compound that can accommodate a minimum of 20 vehicles and suitable development.

The compound is also secured with barbed wire and a thick concrete fence..

Anyone interested can contact:

Osman Tholley: +232 303 259 25

Alhassan Terry +232 88 756 131

Grateful if you could please forward this information to friends and colleagues.

Thanks.