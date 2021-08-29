Hosting VIMETCO

By Fodeba Daboh, Director-General, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency (SLLCA)

It was a pleasure hosting the General Manager of Vimetco mining company and his leadership team at my office.

As one of the leading mining companies in Sierra Leone, Vimetco has made steady progress over the years in meeting the set target on their local content performance.

We discussed several matters of common interest including relevant training programmes for local Sierra Leone indIgenes within their workforce to be able to build their capacity so that Sierra Leoneans can be employed rather than foreign nationals.

I also reminded them of their reporting obligations to the Sierra Leone local content agency as required by the SLLCA act of 2016.

I look forward to continuing working with Vimetco for job creation for the Sierra Leonean workforce.