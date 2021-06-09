Hosting the US ambassador

By David Moinina Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Sierra Leone

I hosted the US Ambassador to Sierra Leone today (June 9 2021) and we discussed how the SL-US diplomatic relations can:

1. Leverage our shared priorities of Science, Technology and Innovation for national development (OSTP in White House and DSTI in State House)

2. Use the MCC Compact for more long-term national development (everything is right on track with Compact Development)

3. Revamp the Peace Corps program in Sierra Leone after it closed during covid. SL is one of the few embassies that have CDC presence and while most of the embassy’s work is health focused, we will begin to explore opportunities for primary and secondary education.

