Hospital complex in Port Loko district

8 hours ago

On the day when others misguided try to incite our youth to engage in acts.of lawlessness , serious young men are busy putting finishing touches to President Bio’s 100 bed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Hospital in Port Loko.
The main hospital with its already completed 10 bed outpatient clinic maybpossibly be commissioned by H E President Bio next week.

The full complex stands in a 25 acre site near Mathaska on the reconstructed Melekure Road . It comprises of triage which is also an outpatient clinic, the 100 bed fully air-conditioned hospital , accommodation for nurses and doctors numbering about 30 two bedroom apartments for nursing staff and 17 three bedroom bungalows for doctors and very senior staff .

It has an administrative building, a conference hall to sit 500 people with social distancing, a cafeteria , stores big enough with ramps for trailers to drive in and off load supplies, a laundry , mortuary and all attendant services accommodation, etc.

The 2 km tarmac road leading to the hospital is well constructed with good drainage systems. A car park to hold over 50 vehicles in dedicated parking spaces. It si fully fenced with gated divided spaces separately for administration, main hospital and accommodation.

A nursing school a few blocks away will train nurses who will do their practical work at the hospital

The hospital will have its dedicated power supply from the main city grid with
Standby generation capable of producing up to 1MW .

On the whole, a very beautiful , functional and big development in PORT LOKO

The people of Port Loko District and the North West Region appreciate , with boundless gratitude, the effort of President Bio’s government to develop our region.

Thank you very much Mr. PRESIDENT

Hon . Dr. Alhaji Alpha Khan
Minister NWR
&
Presidential Spokesman

