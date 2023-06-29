Honourable Eddie Turay passes away

The Right Honourable Edward Mohamed Turay Esq. (aka Eddie Turay), Former Leader of Sierra Leone’s main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) has passed away here in London at precisely 12 midday surrounded with Love by his darling children and other family members who had flown in to London from around the World to be by his side as he gracefully transitioned from Time to Eternity.

The late gentleman was the Leader who led the APC to perform the amazing feat of bouncing back like a Phoenix during the 1996 Elections; after the APC had been demoralized following a military overthrow in 1992.

A seasoned Academic, Author and Lawyer, the late ace politician has served Sierra Leone in many leadership and governance positions including as Majority Leader in Parliament and as Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Great Britain where he held audience several times with Her Majesty the late Queen.

His Family will announce further details of befitting funeral arrangements of this great Sierra Leonean Son of the Soil and Political Giant of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

May Uncle Eddie’s soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

Sunday June 25th 2023.