Historic medical drone flight in Sierra Leone

By David Moinina Sengeh, Mabang, Sierra Leone

For the first time in Sierra Leone, Essential Medicines were delivered to a health centre by drone Friday November 19 2021. A journey that would otherwise be two hours by road, took 13 minutes by Drone between Rotifunk and the Mabang village Peripheral Health Center. The nurse said it could sometimes take her two to three days to get life saving supplies.

In Sierra Leone, President Bio launched a Drone for Good Corridor in partnership with development partners and Njala University almost two years ago. And today, that work continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. We have trained a drone pilot, done workshops with students and stakeholders, updated our national regulations and continued to build use cases that will solve the challenges of ordinary citizens. We believe that the fourth industrial revolution and technology and scientific advances must be used to transform our lives in basic and ordinary ways.

Note from Editor: Here is a video clip of the drone arriving at Mabang village from Rotifunk with medical supplies. Click on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S94IPA7yz34&t=3s