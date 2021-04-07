Her Excellency, First Lady Fatima Bio: After three years

Contributed

Since the inception of the SLPP New Direction Government under the stout leadership of Rtd. Brig Dr. Julius Maada Bio on April 4th, 2018, the office of the First Lady over this three-year course has been very ardent in supporting the president’s agenda and also fulfilling promises made to the people of Sierra Leone before, during, and after elections.

The revered, heroic, passionate and buoyant First Lady H.E. Fatima Maada Bio has become a figure of hope and a role model for Sierra Leoneans and Africa as a whole due to her hard-headed policies implemented and programs executed which are in line to protect our girls, promote women empowerment, gender equality and also Human Capital development.

Fast forward, in December 2018, the biggest campaign ever initiated by our First Lady H.E Fatima Maada Bio “Hands off Our Girls” was launched by President Julius Maada Bio, a campaign instituted to fight against rape or any form of sexual violence.

First Ladies from several African countries joined in a peaceful protest march against rape in Freetown, Sierra Leone after the launch.

The peaceful protest match was 100% led by Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio working together with the Ministry of Gender.

And this was the first time the world experienced a cohesive voice in the fight against rape. A position note was handed to the then Attorney General to make the Judiciary step up their fight against rape.

On Wednesday 25 September 2019 in New York City, USA, First Lady H. E Fatima Bio hosted a successful “Hands off Our Girls” campaign event on the margins of the 74th United Nations General Assembly to advance global alertness on reducing early marriage and rape in Africa.

From then to now, Hands off Our Girls has reached the length and breadth of this country with a strong voice to enforce it.

As part of the “Hands off Our Girls” enforcement policy; H. E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio on Friday 24th July 2020, launched the first-ever Sexual Offences Model Court for rape proceedings.

The special court set-up is part of the different methods the government is using to fight Gender-Based Sexual Violence with key attention to rape.

The Judicial arm of the government is keen to provide practical solutions to dealing with the rape menace in Serra Leone.

On the 12 May 2020, H.E. Fatima Maada Bio launched the National Food Basket at Metchem Goderich in Freetown.

The National Food Basket is part of the First Lady’s annual Ramadan feeding program for Muslims across the country. But owing to the devastating upshot of the COVID-19 outbreak, she decided to spread out the feeding program from cooking for Muslims to the general public who need such gesture. Healthcare Workers, Security personnel, Paramount Chiefs, Widows, and the poor are benefiting from the National Food Basket all over the country.

On Friday 18th December 2020, our First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio, turned the sod for the construction of 100 beds at the 34 hospital in Freetown, the process is presently ongoing, the 100-bed paediatric hospital will replace the 34 Military Hospital which will also provide quality healthcare service delivery to the Military and residents of the surrounding communities.

The First Lady has also been donating Christmas gifts to all hospital patients and staff across the country.

on Friday 28th December 2018, the First Lady visited several hospitals in Freetown to appreciate our hard working Doctors and Nurses and also interacted with patients admitted to these hospitals. She offered both material gifts and the gift of care, the project is still ongoing and has been extended all over the country, she believes that; to build a great Sierra Leone, we have to be united in caring for one another.

She has also constructed a children’s ward in Kono Government hospital and also donated medical equipment to all government hospitals across the country.

Recently this year, Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio commenced the distribution of free sanitary pads to school girls within Freetown as part of a nationwide distribution process that will target 60,000 beneficiaries, from January this year to now, the project has reached beneficiaries nationwide.

Her good gesture from the history of First Ladies since independence is unmatched, over this three-year course, H.E. Fatima Bio has proved herself to be very caring, supportive, and adventurous.

She is a mother who wants the best for this country, These indelible impacts created by the First Lady have made her stand out from the crowd and her reign will forever remain green in the minds of Sierra Leoneans.

She is a blessing to this nation!