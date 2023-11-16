Help for Susans Bay community in Freetown, Sierra Leone

By Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone

Yesterday (November 14, 2023) was the official handing over ceremony for the Susans Bay Community Resilience Building Project from the implementing partner

UNOPS-SL to FCC, Freetown.

The project was funded by the Government of Japan so we were pleased that the Japanese Ambassador, His Excellency Mochizuki Hisanobu who is based in Ghana, was able to attend the ceremony.

The key features of the Susan’s Bay Community intervention are:

• 20 public toilets (including 2 with disabled access) in 5 locations

with overhead water tanks

•75 street lights including lights in Hagan Street Market

• improved drainage in selected areas of the community

• a reconstructed staircase with safety railings linking Susan’s Bay community to Rock Street

• two charging booths each with 24 charging outlets; and

• a biodigester situated in Hagan Street Market which creates energy from organic waste from the market and the surrounding areas.

The energy from waste produced by the biodigester will be the source of the electricity for the street lights, the phone charging booths and for pumping the water into the toilets!