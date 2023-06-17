Help fight hunger in Sierra Leone

One proven way to fight the hunger crisis is through school meal programs. Studies show that school meals help to fight hunger, improve school enrolment, and – when the food is grown sustainably – can play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. School meals fuel children’s ability to learn, thrive and grow into the next generation of leaders contributing to their communities and, ultimately, the world. This incredible School Feeding Project in Sierra Leone has an 18x match!

With your support, the Sierra Leone school meals feeding project will help more than 300,000 children access food. But that’s not all. Female farmers, who provide food for school meals, can now earn a steady income to support their families. This incredible opportunity is making an unbelievable impact on the lives of so many children and adults.

Please take a moment and watch these video that provides insight from the local community about the program:

https://youtu.be/9j2zed_aMls

https://youtu.be/rgl_PjTY8N0

Please don’t wait. Give today before the June 30, 2012, deadline! Here is the link for the fundraising page to raise $100,000, which would amount to $1,900,000 in funding with the 18x match! Move over, a generous dollar has agreed to match every dollar raised for a total of $100,000!

https://plancanada.ca/donate/school-meals-in-sierra-leone

Credit: Plan International Canada