Guinea: ECOWAS Speaker calls on President Alpha Conde

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, His Excellency Sidie Mohamed Tunis paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Alpha Conde (photo) in Conakry. The Speaker, along with his Delegation, was warmly received by President Conde at the Presidential Lodge. Speaker Tunis said he was pleased to be in Guinea as guest of the National Assembly and thanked His Excellency for the hospitality shown him and his Delegation since their arrival.

The Honorable Speaker, delivering special remarks during the visit, relayed good wishes on behalf of the ECOWAS Parliament and outlined series of activities the ECOWAS Parliament has undertaken since his inauguration in March 2020. He revealed his vision to make ECOWAS Parliament the people’s Parliament and emphasized that during his tenure, Parliament will seek to engage National Parliaments more frequently and expressed the assurance that it will fully support ECOWAS’ integration programs.

Speaker Tunis also thanked the people of Guinea for their resilience and support for regional peace and looked forward to working with them to consolidate peace, national reconciliation and development, adding that the ECOWAS Parliament remains steadfast in its support for the realization of a prosperous Guinea. He disclosed that Parliament is closely following the electoral process and stands prepare to support the Independent National Elections Commission as Guinea prepares for Presidential election. He revealed that Parliament will be dispatching a team of Fifteen ECOWAS Parliamentarians to form part of the ECOWAS’ Observer Mission to observe the polls come 18th October 2020.

The Honorable Speaker also seized the opportunity to convey a special message from his Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone to his Guinean Counterpart on bilateral relationship between the two West African States. He stated President Bio’s commitment to maintain peace and stability in both countries and accentuated that Sierra Leone will never encourage any act that will destabilize neighboring Guinea.

In his response, His Excellency President Conde thanked the Speaker and his delegation for the visit and articulated his desire for more integration in West Africa. He indicated that the matriculation of ECOWAS to the single currency will be a big step towards achieving regional integration. He also expressed the optimism that the introduction of the ECO will smoothen the path towards a truly unified ECOWAS. Ending his response, the President expressed that he was keen on working with the ECOWAS Parliament to further the partnership between the Parliament and the Republic of Guinea, sentiment which was reciprocated by the Speaker.

Sidie Mohamed Tunis

At the close of the visit, the Speaker was presented a special book authored by President Conde titled “A Vision for Africa”. The book outlines President Conde’s vision for Africa’s growth. The Honorable Speaker thanked his host for the book and promised that it will form part the classic files of Parliament’s library.

Source: ECOWAS