Sierra Leone: Government to hold press conference on First 100 Days

Members of the government of Sierra Leone will meet with the press on Tuesday 17 July to talk about their achievements in the first 100 days since His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio assumed the Presidency on April 4.

Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (photo), will address members of the press on some of the key achievements of government as well as talk on some of the challenges relating to getting started amidst the deluge of economic and governance problems the country faced.

He will also launch the maiden edition of the New Direction Magazine that will be published quarterly. This edition covers the 100 days, but it also captures views from guest writers who attempt to give independent and alternative narratives to flagging perceptions about statecraft.

The press conference, under the aegis of the office of the Press Secretary, will host Mr Mohamed Rahman Swaray, Minister of Information and official government spokesman, who will talk about the means we have employed to reach the public on the 100 days of government. He will also take questions.

Press Secretary, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, said his team in the State House Media and Communications Unit is changing the way government relates with the public through accurate information and bridging the gap between the people and the presidency.

“In the coming months, we will be doing a lot to tell our own stories by granting interviews, both at the levels of State House and MDAs in a very coordinated manner. We also will continue to publish the New Direction quarterly, a magazine that will provide simple analyses of issues and events around government and in the presidency,” he said.

