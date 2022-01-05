Go and bring the trophy, President Bio tells Leone Stars

At a ceremony at State House Tuesday January 4, President Julius Maada Bio made the following statement about the national soccer team, the Leone Stars:

On behalf of millions of Sierra Leoneans, I said "good bye our darling Leone Stars" at State House today. We are not just going to AFCON to participate; we are going with our best to bring the trophy back home. Go well Leone Stars and make us proud. We believe in you.

Click on the link below to watch the ceremony during which First Lady Fatima Bio and soccer officials also made statements:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNdKdu95CiA