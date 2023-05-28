Global Chamber of Business calls for more sensitivity with women and health issues at the workplace

It is not exactly a secret that womens healthcare and reproductive issues arent always met with compassion in the workplace.

As the world recognises International Day of Action for Women's Health today, the Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) throws their support behind womenfolk, citing that in these modern times, more attention and focused solutions need to become woven into the fabric of workplace policies and guidelines regarding the subject.

Graciela De Oto, Senior Advisor - Human Rights and Co-Chair of the Business and Professional Womens Committee of the GCBL, lent her voice to the global call.

When it comes to the seemingly slow progress of more compassion being expressed by and intentional steps being taken by managerial heads with respect to specific health issues regarding women in the workplace, De Oto expounded on the problem. Said De Oto, "The realm of women's

reproductive and gynecological health often becomes shrouded in hushed conversations and vague

references. These crucial matters are frequently dismissed as mere women's issues, perpetuating a

dismissive attitude. It is imperative that we challenge this perspective and strive to eliminate

workplace taboos associated with female-specific conditions."

She continued, "When employers fail to provide support, women with gynecological conditions may

struggle to fulfil their professional potential, leading to detrimental effects on their mental well-being.

Unfortunately, many women with those conditions feel reluctant to approach their employers and seek

support, particularly if their manager is male. They fear a lack of understanding regarding the unique

health needs specific to women. To overcome this barrier, it is crucial for working women to feel

empowered to seek support. One way to achieve this is by choosing an employer who demonstrates a

commitment to implementing comprehensive health-related policies and fostering open dialogue."

"My ideal solution would be to promote awareness and education. By fostering a culture of

understanding and empathy through training programs and workshops, managers can gain knowledge

about women's health issues and develop a supportive approach. Additionally, implementing policies

that address the unique challenges faced by women, such as flexible work arrangements and adequate

maternity leave, can further demonstrate a commitment to women's well-being."

On the question of if she'd recommend a specific policy or area of law reform for a change to occur in

chosen areas of womens healthcare, she remarked, "Advocating for comprehensive coverage of

reproductive health services, including contraception, family planning and maternal healthcare is a

specific policy idea that can bring positive change in women's healthcare. This recommendation aims

to ensure that all women have affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare, regardless of their

socio-economic status or insurance coverage. By addressing existing disparities and barriers, this

policy promotes equal access to essential reproductive healthcare services."

"Additionally, accommodations should be made for women experiencing reproductive health

challenges. This can involve provisions for menstrual leave, reasonable adjustments for women with

chronic reproductive diseases and support for menopausal symptoms. By recognising and addressing these specific needs, organisations can create an inclusive and supportive environment. These

accommodations contribute to promoting gender equity and overall well-being."

"By championing these policy ideas and advocating for their implementation, the GCBL Business and

Professional Women's Committee can play a vital role in driving positive change in women's

healthcare. These recommendations aim to enhance access, affordability and quality of reproductive

health services, empowering women to make informed decisions about their bodies."

Drawing from personal observations and conversations, De Oto underscored that, "Human Resource

personnel and top male executives may lack understanding or awareness when it comes to procuring

special policies for women related to feminine challenges or natural biological occurrences. This lack

of understanding can result in a failure to recognise the significance of implementing supportive

policies. It can stem from a combination of limited exposure to these issues, societal biases and a lack

of empathy. These societal attitudes may create an environment where discussing or addressing

feminine challenges becomes uncomfortable or deemed unnecessary. Gender bias can also play a role

in shaping the mindset of HR personnel and male executives. Unconscious biases or stereotypes about

women's abilities, commitment, or productivity during certain biological occurrences may influence

decision-making regarding special policies."

"This can lead to the perception that accommodating these challenges may negatively impact work

performance. However, I have also witnessed positive instances where HR personnel and executives

actively sought to understand and accommodate these concerns, leading to the development of more

compassionate policies. They understand that addressing feminine challenges and natural biological

occurrences through special policies can enhance employee well-being, productivity and overall

organisational success. It is worth noting that attitudes and mindsets can vary greatly among

individuals and organisations can differ in their approaches. Increasing awareness, promoting

diversity in leadership roles and fostering open dialogue about women's health can contribute to

changing mindsets and encouraging the procurement of special policies."

What about the possibility of offering women Special Leave, which would be in addition to Vacation

Leave, national Holidays, regular Sick Leave? Would it have the potential to negatively impact the

general attendance of women and overall staff presence at any one time at an organisation? De Oto

said, "The introduction of Special Leave for women affected by conditions such as PCOS,

menopause, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other related health issues is a topic that involves

various perspectives and considerations. While it is important to acknowledge the potential concerns,

it is also crucial to evaluate the potential impact on attendance and overall staff presence.

Implementing Special Leave for these health conditions can help foster a supportive and inclusive

workplace culture. It shows that the organisation understands and accommodates the specific needs of

its female employees, promoting gender equality and overall employee morale. However, it is

important to balance the needs of individual employees with the operational requirements of the

organisation."

"Policies and guidelines should be established to ensure that the provision of Special Leave is fair,

transparent and does not result in abuse or negative impacts on overall staffing. This can include clear

eligibility criteria, proper documentation and appropriate communication channels. By considering

these factors and implementing thoughtful policies, organisations can create an environment that

supports the health and well-being of their female employees while also maintaining overall

attendance and staff presence."

"Support for women's healthcare and well-being by organisations can empower female employees in

various ways. Access to comprehensive healthcare services, including reproductive health, maternity

support, mental health resources and preventative care ensures that women can prioritise their health

and address any concerns. This, in turn, allows them to perform at their best and thrive in their

professional roles."

"By implementing policies that support work-life balance, such as flexible work arrangements, paid

maternity leave, childcare assistance and family-friendly policies, organisations demonstrate a

commitment to supporting women's well-being. This empowers female employees to effectively

manage their personal and professional responsibilities, reducing stress and enhancing job

satisfaction. Organisations that promote gender equity and equal opportunities create an environment

where women feel valued and respected. When women have an equal footing in the workplace, it

encourages them to contribute their full potential. Furthermore, a supportive work culture free from

discrimination, harassment and bias, empowers female employees to thrive. This involves

encouraging open communication."

"Overall, support for women's healthcare and well-being by organisations goes beyond fulfilling legal

obligations. It creates an empowering environment where female employees can flourish both

personally and professionally and reap the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce; increased

employee retention can be achieved; and improved overall organisational performance can be

accomplished."

Credit: Global Chamber of Business

