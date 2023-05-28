Global Chamber of Business calls for more sensitivity with women and health issues at the workplace

It is not exactly a secret that womens healthcare and reproductive issues arent always met with compassion in the workplace.
As the world recognises International Day of Action for Women's Health today, the Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) throws their support behind womenfolk, citing that in these modern times, more attention and focused solutions need to become woven into the fabric of workplace policies and guidelines regarding the subject.
Graciela De Oto, Senior Advisor - Human Rights and Co-Chair of the Business and Professional Womens Committee of the GCBL, lent her voice to the global call.
When it comes to the seemingly slow progress of more compassion being expressed by and intentional steps being taken by managerial heads with respect to specific health issues regarding women in the workplace, De Oto expounded on the problem. Said De Oto, "The realm of women's
reproductive and gynecological health often becomes shrouded in hushed conversations and vague
references. These crucial matters are frequently dismissed as mere women's issues, perpetuating a
dismissive attitude. It is imperative that we challenge this perspective and strive to eliminate
workplace taboos associated with female-specific conditions."
She continued, "When employers fail to provide support, women with gynecological conditions may
struggle to fulfil their professional potential, leading to detrimental effects on their mental well-being.
Unfortunately, many women with those conditions feel reluctant to approach their employers and seek
support, particularly if their manager is male. They fear a lack of understanding regarding the unique
health needs specific to women. To overcome this barrier, it is crucial for working women to feel
empowered to seek support. One way to achieve this is by choosing an employer who demonstrates a
commitment to implementing comprehensive health-related policies and fostering open dialogue."
"My ideal solution would be to promote awareness and education. By fostering a culture of
understanding and empathy through training programs and workshops, managers can gain knowledge
about women's health issues and develop a supportive approach. Additionally, implementing policies
that address the unique challenges faced by women, such as flexible work arrangements and adequate
maternity leave, can further demonstrate a commitment to women's well-being."
On the question of if she'd recommend a specific policy or area of law reform for a change to occur in
chosen areas of womens healthcare, she remarked, "Advocating for comprehensive coverage of
reproductive health services, including contraception, family planning and maternal healthcare is a
specific policy idea that can bring positive change in women's healthcare. This recommendation aims
to ensure that all women have affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare, regardless of their
socio-economic status or insurance coverage. By addressing existing disparities and barriers, this
policy promotes equal access to essential reproductive healthcare services."
"Additionally, accommodations should be made for women experiencing reproductive health
challenges. This can involve provisions for menstrual leave, reasonable adjustments for women with
chronic reproductive diseases and support for menopausal symptoms. By recognising and addressing these specific needs, organisations can create an inclusive and supportive environment. These
accommodations contribute to promoting gender equity and overall well-being."
"By championing these policy ideas and advocating for their implementation, the GCBL Business and
Professional Women's Committee can play a vital role in driving positive change in women's
healthcare. These recommendations aim to enhance access, affordability and quality of reproductive
health services, empowering women to make informed decisions about their bodies."
Drawing from personal observations and conversations, De Oto underscored that, "Human Resource
personnel and top male executives may lack understanding or awareness when it comes to procuring
special policies for women related to feminine challenges or natural biological occurrences. This lack
of understanding can result in a failure to recognise the significance of implementing supportive
policies. It can stem from a combination of limited exposure to these issues, societal biases and a lack
of empathy. These societal attitudes may create an environment where discussing or addressing
feminine challenges becomes uncomfortable or deemed unnecessary. Gender bias can also play a role
in shaping the mindset of HR personnel and male executives. Unconscious biases or stereotypes about
women's abilities, commitment, or productivity during certain biological occurrences may influence
decision-making regarding special policies."
"This can lead to the perception that accommodating these challenges may negatively impact work
performance. However, I have also witnessed positive instances where HR personnel and executives
actively sought to understand and accommodate these concerns, leading to the development of more
compassionate policies. They understand that addressing feminine challenges and natural biological
occurrences through special policies can enhance employee well-being, productivity and overall
organisational success. It is worth noting that attitudes and mindsets can vary greatly among
individuals and organisations can differ in their approaches. Increasing awareness, promoting
diversity in leadership roles and fostering open dialogue about women's health can contribute to
changing mindsets and encouraging the procurement of special policies."
What about the possibility of offering women Special Leave, which would be in addition to Vacation
Leave, national Holidays, regular Sick Leave? Would it have the potential to negatively impact the
general attendance of women and overall staff presence at any one time at an organisation? De Oto
said, "The introduction of Special Leave for women affected by conditions such as PCOS,
menopause, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other related health issues is a topic that involves
various perspectives and considerations. While it is important to acknowledge the potential concerns,
it is also crucial to evaluate the potential impact on attendance and overall staff presence.
Implementing Special Leave for these health conditions can help foster a supportive and inclusive
workplace culture. It shows that the organisation understands and accommodates the specific needs of
its female employees, promoting gender equality and overall employee morale. However, it is
important to balance the needs of individual employees with the operational requirements of the
organisation."
"Policies and guidelines should be established to ensure that the provision of Special Leave is fair,
transparent and does not result in abuse or negative impacts on overall staffing. This can include clear
eligibility criteria, proper documentation and appropriate communication channels. By considering
these factors and implementing thoughtful policies, organisations can create an environment that
supports the health and well-being of their female employees while also maintaining overall
attendance and staff presence."
"Support for women's healthcare and well-being by organisations can empower female employees in
various ways. Access to comprehensive healthcare services, including reproductive health, maternity
support, mental health resources and preventative care ensures that women can prioritise their health
and address any concerns. This, in turn, allows them to perform at their best and thrive in their
professional roles."
"By implementing policies that support work-life balance, such as flexible work arrangements, paid
maternity leave, childcare assistance and family-friendly policies, organisations demonstrate a
commitment to supporting women's well-being. This empowers female employees to effectively
manage their personal and professional responsibilities, reducing stress and enhancing job
satisfaction. Organisations that promote gender equity and equal opportunities create an environment
where women feel valued and respected. When women have an equal footing in the workplace, it
encourages them to contribute their full potential. Furthermore, a supportive work culture free from
discrimination, harassment and bias, empowers female employees to thrive. This involves
encouraging open communication."
"Overall, support for women's healthcare and well-being by organisations goes beyond fulfilling legal
obligations. It creates an empowering environment where female employees can flourish both
personally and professionally and reap the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce; increased
employee retention can be achieved; and improved overall organisational performance can be
accomplished."
