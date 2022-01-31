Canada News

Global Affairs Canada temporarily withdraws non-essential personnel from Canadian embassy to Ukraine

31 January 2022 at 14:12 | 176 views

On January 30, 2022, Global Affairs Canada issued the following statement:

“Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependants from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine.

“As announced earlier this week, Canada will be reinforcing the team at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, with officials with expertise in areas such as security sector reform, conflict management, democratic reform, consular services and diplomacy. Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine.

“As we continue to closely monitor the situation, our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians. Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, as required.

“The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine remains open. Canadians in need of assistance can contact the embassy by telephone at 380 (44) 590 3100 or by email at KYIV-Consular@international.gc.ca.

“The EWRC provides 24/7 emergency consular assistance. Canadians who need help can reach the EWRC by:

telephone at 1 613 996 8885
email at sos@international.gc.ca
SMS at 1 613 686 3658”

Photo: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Ukraine

More Canada News

New campaign by Dr. Afua Cooper

For organizations committed to improving racial and ethnic justice in the workplace, learn how an understanding and appreciation of Black history can lead (...)

Canada News | 4 days ago | 240 views

Why Canada supports Ukraine

By Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada

Canada News | 4 days ago | 252 views

Comments