Giving back to the community: The story of Ryan O’Neal Knight

Ryan O’Neil Knight is on a mission. He is one of several young black Canadians who not only contemplate the numerous problems in their community but are determined to do something about it. And they know economic empowerment and training of of the best ways to lift a community out of poverty probably because they have seen it work in other communities.

So Ryan and other African-canadians came together and formed an organisation to offer funding for black businesses in Canada and since then a number of such businesses have been making steady progress.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3G6XPBWHGB8RW