Canada News

Giving back to the community: The story of Ryan O’Neal Knight

10 June 2023 at 20:21 | 365 views

Ryan O’Neil Knight is on a mission. He is one of several young black Canadians who not only contemplate the numerous problems in their community but are determined to do something about it. And they know economic empowerment and training of of the best ways to lift a community out of poverty probably because they have seen it work in other communities.

So Ryan and other African-canadians came together and formed an organisation to offer funding for black businesses in Canada and since then a number of such businesses have been making steady progress.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3G6XPBWHGB8RW

More Canada News

Raising funds for your organisation or business

Looking to raise funds for your organization or business? Our team provides expert guidance and support to help you research funding opportunities and (...)

Canada News | 2 weeks ago | 589 views

Toronto may elect a black mayor next month

PV Staff It is possible that Toronto might have a black mayor soon if you look at the number black candidates that have presented themselves after the (...)

Canada News | 2 weeks ago | 462 views

Comments