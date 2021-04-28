Geneva: Ambassador Gberie speaks on Independence anniversary

Statement by His Excellency Dr. Lansana Gberie, Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

Sixty years ago today, Sierra Leone became a sovereign independent state, and joined the United Nations as its 100th member. Nine years later, Sierra Leone had the honour to be elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and became President of the Council for a month in September 1971.

With the support of the international community, including members of the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS), the United Nations, and many bilateral partners, Sierra Leone emerged from a civil war in 1990s and early 2000s more resilient and with stronger democratic governance institutions than before.

Today, Sierra Leone is widely regarded as a model of peaceful and stable democratic governance in West Africa, having held five credible, free and fair multiparty elections in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2018, and managing orderly transitions from one civil administration to another.

Some 10 years ago in 2011, Sierra Leone participated in the 1st cycle of the Universal Periodic Review. At this 60th Independence anniversary, Sierra Leone proudly chairs the 7th Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty and will participate in the 3rd cycle Universal Periodic Review to present details of the efforts to improve the lives of its people through the implementation of its human rights and other international obligations.

Once more, Sierra Leone extends its fraternal greetings and conveys its gratitude to all peace-loving and friendly nations that have stood with its Government and people throughout all these 60 years of independence and self-rule.

Geneva 27 April 2021