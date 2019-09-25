Gail Blima

About Gail

Gail is known for using the power of language to make a statement and draw out emotion. A graduate of interior design, Gail is a creative innovator who has explored photography, representational art and mixed media.

Her attention to detail led her to create realistic paintings of city scenes from her hometown in Montreal. Gail’s current body of work was inspired by her son’s love of superheroes. Gail is currently exhibiting in Toronto and her works are held in private collections throughout Toronto and Montreal.

For more information please visit: https://www.gailblima.com/