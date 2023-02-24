From Rotary Peace Fellow to Rotarian: Teddy Foday-Musa inducted

By Teddy Foday-Musa, Freetown, Sierra Leone

I am pleased to inform you that I was inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Freetown, District 9101 on the 23rd of February 2023, at the Bank Complex in Freetown, Sierra Leone. However, it was a session just for Rtn. Pete and me. It’s been a long road from being a Rotary Peace Fellow in 2010 to becoming a full ROTARIAN in 2023. This is a vote of confidence in my ability to serve humanity. I promised to do everything I could to ensure this trust is not misplaced. This has long been my ambition. To God be the glory, and I thank everyone who supported me in achieving my golden aim. However, allow me to single out Rtn. Nemata.

Rotary started with the vision of one man — PAUL HARRIS. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on 23 February 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Members have a long track record of addressing challenges in their communities and around the world.

Today, the Rotary Club of Freetown, District 9101 has embodied and localized the PAUL HARRIS dream of humanitarian service. The club has a long history of implementing humanitarian projects in various communities to address social welfare needs.