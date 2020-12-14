Salone News

Freetown: Regional stakeholders consultative, listening meeting

1 hour ago | 26 views

Press Release

Freetown 14th December 2020

The Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) through the National Investment Board (NIB) in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA), Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Public Private Partnership (PPP) will be organising a three (3) day Regional Stakeholders Consultative/Listening meeting with the business community in the western area from the 15th – 17th December 2020 at the Golden Tulip Hotel Aberdeen, Freetown.
The key objective of the conference is to listen to the challenges faced by the private sector and find productive and sustainable measures to address them. The consultative conference will target local indigenous businesses, Foreign Direct Investors and Large Tax Payers within the western area in the following sectors;
• Manufacturing
• Fisheries
• Agriculture
• Textiles
• Banking and Finance
• Tourism
• Health
• Oil and Gas
• Telecommunications
• Infrastructure
• Education
• Transport and Aviation
Such an engagement is in line with the aspirations of the Government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan. 2019-2023

More Salone News

SLPP nearly captures APC stronghold

Following what could be described as a major bye-election in the country over the weekend, Honourable Lahai Lawrence Leema (photo) of the ruling SLPP (...)

Salone News | 6 minutes ago | 0 views

Congratulations to Teddy and wife

PV Staff On Friday December 10, Teddy Foday-Musa, a lecturer at department of Peace Studies at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone quietly (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 376 views

Comments