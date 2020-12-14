Freetown: Regional stakeholders consultative, listening meeting

Press Release

Freetown 14th December 2020

The Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) through the National Investment Board (NIB) in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA), Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Public Private Partnership (PPP) will be organising a three (3) day Regional Stakeholders Consultative/Listening meeting with the business community in the western area from the 15th – 17th December 2020 at the Golden Tulip Hotel Aberdeen, Freetown.

The key objective of the conference is to listen to the challenges faced by the private sector and find productive and sustainable measures to address them. The consultative conference will target local indigenous businesses, Foreign Direct Investors and Large Tax Payers within the western area in the following sectors;

• Manufacturing

• Fisheries

• Agriculture

• Textiles

• Banking and Finance

• Tourism

• Health

• Oil and Gas

• Telecommunications

• Infrastructure

• Education

• Transport and Aviation

Such an engagement is in line with the aspirations of the Government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan. 2019-2023