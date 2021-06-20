Freetown: YSLEEP donates

By Victor Mengot, UK

Today (Sunday June 20) YSLEEP a Charity that was founded by my Late Wife Mrs. Doreen Jestina Mengot nee Davis, and other Sierra Leone Women donated the sum of £3,000 for the rehabilitation of Ward 2 at the Connaught Hospital . This is a cancer treatment and chemotherapy Centre.

Doreen served as a nurse in the UK and was the Clinical Nursing Manager at a Specialist Centre for Multiple Sclerosis patients in Surrey. She later worked in Saudi Arabia as a Nursing Consultant attached to the King Fayed Hospital in Riyahd were she established a Community Outreach Unit for Women. She was also a victim of the dreaded Cancer and struggled with the disease for 7 years until her demise in 2018.

Today we have fulfilled her last wish to support cancer victims in Sierra Leone including specialist training for Nurses at the Cancer Treatment Centre in Freetown