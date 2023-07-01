Freetown: YAS returns to City Hall

PV Staff

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the former mayor of Freetown, has won her seat again as Freetown mayor. She was running as the APC candidate.

The APC is the main opposition party and the mayor of Freetown has always been APC but the ruling party (the SLPP) candidate Mohamed Gento Kamara almost destroyed this tradition in a very fierce contest this time. General elections were held in Sierra Leone on June 24.

YAS had huge problems working with the central government during ng the past five years. It is not known whether that will change in the next five years.

Freetown has tremendous problems with sanitation and flooding.