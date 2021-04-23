Salone News

Freetown: US Ambassador visits Speaker of Parliament

1 hour ago

PV Staff

The new US ambassador to Sierra Leone, David Reimer, on Wednesday April 21 paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Sierra Leone parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (Photo).

The two, according to the ambassador, discussed "recent events in Parliament."

The ambassador has been visiting key members of the government of Sierra Leone in the last couple of days as part of his initial round of courtesy calls, according to him. His message was contained in a tweet on Wednesday.

He has already called on Finance Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa and Anti-Corruption Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala.

Photo credit: US embassy, Freetown

