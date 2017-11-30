Freetown: South Koreans to construct low cost houses for landslide victims

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown.

Under the ambit of the Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to South Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, a professional group of experts from South Korea are in Freetown representing various companies and the government of South Korea.Their mission is to showcase and advance the construction and agricultural sectors in Sierra Leone.

The South Korean delegation held pre-scheduled meetings with the Ministry of Works Housing and Infrastructural Development on a relocation plan for the victims of the August 14th landslide and flooding. The South Korean delegation will be constructing Low Cost housing with some basic social amenities for the victims of the deadly disaster. As per engineering specifications, the delegation from South Korea will further do an impact assessment, landscaping and soil testing before the construction exercise.

Ambassador Golley said following renewed South Korean-Sierra Leonean commitments to boost bilateral trade, the South Koreans will be engaging various Ministeries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for areas of potential cooperation in infrastructural development and agriculture.

The delegation of South Korean experts to Freetown follows a visit to South Korea by the Minister of Works Housing and Infrastructure, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay where he attended a global infrastructural Conference hosted by the South Korean government.

During this visit, the hard working Ambassador was able to swiftly arrange a meeting between Hon Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay and his Korean counterpart.

Left to right: Ambassador Golley, Korean delegation and Works Minister Kemoh Sesay at the Minister’s office in Freetown.

While in Freetown, the South Korean delegation together with Ambassador Golley held meetings with the Minister of Works Housing and Infrastructure, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay and the visit was climaxed with a tour of the prospective housing site at 6-mile.