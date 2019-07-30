Freetown: SLPP candidate attacked

In the early hours of this (Monday) evening, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party candidate for the parliamentary bye election in Constituency 110 Madam Josephine Jackson came under attack by supporters and hoodlums of the APC on the day prescribed for the APC candidate to rally.

Madam Jackson’s house was pelted with stones and other offensive materials and eventually her vehicle was set ablaze and burnt to ashes by the assailants. Several of her relatives and well wishers were wounded, an unarmed RSLAF personnel was also injured.

The SLPP takes a dim view of this incident and unequivocally and in no uncertain terms condemns this barbaric and crude tactic deployed by our opponents who have already sensed defeat in the August polls and want to scuttle it.

We call on the police to institute a swift investigation of the attack and prosecute whosoever is found culpable. We also demand full protection of our candidate including her house.

Meanwhile we are admonishing our supporters to remain calm and desist from any retaliatory action.

As a law abiding party, we want to respect the security forces and allow them do their work of investigating the ugly incident. We want to assure our members in Constituency 110 amd any other parts of the country that the parry will do everything within its reach to protect them.

This attack will not in any way forestall our campaign program.

We entreat all to be steadfast and remain law abiding.

Long live peace!!!

Long live SLPP!!!

Signed

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

Secretary General.