Sierra Leone: Review of Criminal Procedure Act begins

The committee tasked with reviewing the current Criminal Procedure Act started work at a retreat in Sierra Leone today. The Deputy Minister of Justice, Umaru Napoleon Koroma (first from left in photo) was at the event. Here is his statement:

Statement by the Deputy Minister of Justice at the commencement of the review of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965

Mr. Chairman, the Hon. Mr. Justice NC Browne-Marke, JSC, Members of the Review Committee, invited guests, members of the media, ladies and gentlemen.

Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone to this review workshop.

It’s a great honour to be here. On behalf of the Attorney-General and Minster of justice, I wish to extend my profound thanks and appreciation to all our friends and donor partners who have put both their time and resources together for us to continue with this review process. As a Ministry responsible for the piloting of such reforms, we are very much pleased with the efforts of all those who have been working very hard to ensure that we have a new Criminal Procedure Act. Let me also thank committee members for amending your daily schedules to oblige us with your presence; some, I am reliably informed and verily believe, on short notice.

The importance of reviewing the extant law on criminal procedure cannot be overstated. Our Criminal Procedure Act was promulgated in 1965, just 4 years after our nation’s independence. Notwithstanding the many developments in the criminal law jurisprudence since then, we continue to rely on the provisions of the CPA for our criminal practice almost 66 years on.

We cannot continue to rely on this legislation alone and ignore the new changes around us. Couple of years ago, the Attorney General’s Office initiated the review of the CPA. Almost 10 years on, we have not been able to transform the Bill into an Act, and the need for one cannot be overemphasized. Driven by this desire, I want to state here empathically, the commitment of President Julius Maada Bio, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to drive this process to its logical conclusion.

That is why I am encouraged to see all of you here: experts from government, development partners and non-state actors who feel it is valuable work to review our criminal procedure law to meet the challenges we currently face as a nation. I am confident that your specialist perspective will add an important lens to the deliberations during the review.

Members of the Review Committee, in the next two days, I am very much certain that you will do justice to the people of Sierra Leone in your deliberations on provisions of our criminal procedure law that will affect criminal practice for years to come. Let us see this moment as history making that for almost 66 years of using this legislation, you have been called upon to be part of a committee that will review the law and pass a new legislation that will guide our criminal procedure in Sierra Leone. What we are doing here in the next two days will be rembered by generations after us.

I thank you very much for your kind attention, and I hope that you all have a productive and forward-looking review.

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

Deputy Minister of Justice

Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.