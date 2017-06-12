Freetown: PeFoHD officially launched

Contributed

A new Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) was officially launched at the British Council hall in Freetown recently.

In introducing the CEO/Founder of PeFoHD, and in his statement, the Chairman for the occassion referred to the CEO/Founder as his own mom.

He made reference to his visit to the family in Atlanta as a graduate student in the US during the 2003 Christmas holiday. During that time, Dr. Will Sillah showed him a whole lot of academic materials she had collected, awaiting shipment to Sierra Leone. For years, she has continued this humanitarian effort and has donated to colleges, schools, communities and churches.

So, according to the Chairman, the Foundation has already been laid and just needs to grow from strength to strength. He then shared the profile of the CEO/Founder. Born and raised in Sierra Leone, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah has lived in Atlanta with her family for 30 years. She earned her Bachelor and Masters degree in Information Technology, a Doctorate in Business Administration in Management. She is a Minister, Professor, Community Organizer, and married with four sons, and two granddaughters.

In response to the powerful Keynote Address and Launching by Development Secretary, CEO/Founder of PeFoHD, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah responded by presenting a “Certificate of Appreciation” to the Development Executive, for his support and contribution to national development.

Highlights from the Keynote Address: “ …to increase community development, organizations have to devise ways of strengthening relationships with the community by developing a deep understanding of community issues, undergoing training, implementing creative strategies to encourage participation and ownership, amongst others. Empowering communities also includes empowering the individual…it comprises certain factors; self reliance, participation in decision-making, dignity and respect, belonging and contributing to the community. The community empowerment process is very complex and requires understanding and commitment from the part of all stakeholders…requires constant learning and consistent building of a community’s capacity”.

WIMI Sierra Leone Leaders excited and in full support of PeFoHD as their umbrella organization.

Seated front-center, Dec 2016: Pastor Kemi Searcy is President/Founder of Women In Ministry International (WIMI) with chapters in USA, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. WIMI Sierra Leone continues unchanged and now extended as a Women Empowerment Program with PeFoHD.

Chairlady Madam Mary Tangabay and her YIMI leaders from Krootown Road and Grafton Communities show their support for PeFoHD

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and other NGO representatives showed their full support at the Launching.

.

Madam Lucinda M. Katta, CEO of Yawei Development Organization and Dr. Will Sillah, CEO of PeFoHD collaborate in development partnership with display trinkets made out of waste materials. Yawei Dev. Org makes beads out of waste papers, coasters and caps out of soda cans and belts and bracelets out of littered plastic bottles, soda can stoppers that litter environment.

PeFoHD Board Member and NSA Consortium partner, Mr. Peter Amara, CEO/Founder of Africa Youth Coalition Against Hunger AYCAH has been a very strategic partner and has joined hands with CEO/Founder Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah in the Official Launching of PeFoHD and in further developmental activities.

Excited Staff Members of PeFoHD and AYCAR, (l-R) Frederick Sesay, Fatmata Kandeh, Jestina Kanneh, Ibrahim Koroma, Andrew Forbie, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, Peter Amara, Rashid Kamara and Elizabeth

Various Groups of WIMI Sierra Leone Women Representatives from Kissy, Bangofarm, Oglefarm, Funkia, Lumley, Goderich, Grafton and Angola showed full support of PeFoHDÃƒƒƒƒƒÃƒƒƒ‚Ãƒƒ‚Ãƒ‚Ã‚Â¢€™s Official Launching.

Maria Basavilbaso West Africa Rice Corporation (WARC) Foundation, Sierra Leone, described meeting the CEO/Founder with a mutual friend, Ms. Staffa. Maria, originally from Argentina, spoke on working with PeFoHD who has the same mission as WARC. We also work with women and children especially the importance of women in the Agricultural Sector, Agricultural Skills for Women, specially with babies. We are happy to know Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah and we are proud to work with you. Congratulations and thank you.

Mr. Amadu Sidi Bah, National Coordinator of Non-State Actors (NSA) introduced the highly-profiled Chairman for the Launching Ceremony. He described the Chairman as a handsome man with vast experience in the Financial Sector of our nation. He congratulated PeFoHD and welcomed the CEO/Founder to the NSA family, declaring that PeFoHD had everything to qualify as a NSA membership.

Mr. Andrew Forbie (left) and Mr. Rashid Kamara, members of Staff at PeFoHD welcomed declared Purpose, and thanked guests on behalf of PeFoHD

Executive Chair of EPA, Madam Jattu Jallow excited, encourages and embraces more women to lead in NGOs in the developmental sector of Sierra Leone.

SLANGO Representative (left) congratulated PeFoHD to the world of NGOs in Sierra Leone, and the Principal of Centennial Secondary School gave testimonial of the Impact of the EWB Project on the progress of CSS pupils and the Mattru community as a whole.

Members of the Board, Mr. Victor Khan opened the Program and Mrs. Marie Manyeh gave the Vote of Thanks to close the Ceremony.

Video message of support, blessings and appeal for local support was played at the Launching Ceremony from Bishop Kyle and Pastor Kemi Searcy of Fresh Anointing House of Worship, Spiritual and Missionary Leaders of CEO/Founder, WIMI, and PeFoHD.

The Dr. Lauretta Will Educational Foundation (DLWEF) Established in October 2009, in Atlanta, Georgia, as ÃƒƒƒƒƒÃƒƒƒ‚Ãƒƒ‚Ãƒ‚Ã‚Â¢€œDr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation IncÃƒƒƒƒƒÃƒƒƒ‚Ãƒƒ‚Ãƒ‚Ã‚Â¢€ . (DLWEF)Has worked with academic institutions, women and youths in Sierra Leone to holistically address issues affecting their livelihood. The CEO/Founder, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, started the Foundation with her sons, based on strong convictions to lift youths and women out of vulnerability and poverty.

Sons of Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. Alieu, Antoine, Alusain. Sent video message of Appreciation and Support of the PeFoHD Launching from overseas.

September, 2016 - Board votes on transforming DLWEF. To incorporate impact of broader beneficiaries, and diversified empowerment programs, to include broader demography and georgraphic intervention of vulnerable communities.

PeFoHD is a voluntary, humanitarian, non-governmental, non-profit, non-political , non-partisan organization, whose Key Objectives and Critical Success Factors will be to complement effort of government, non-state actors in areas of common interest.

Also to improve economic security , access to health and education of children, youths and women. We will also be involved in Natural Resources Management and promote sustainable environmental use of land

Pit Latrine and Palm thatched Toilet Facilities taken in 2009 by Dr. Will Sillah (up) after EWB intervention, current brand new pipings and Flush Toilet installations for Girls Bathroom, Boys Bathroom, and for Male and Female Teachers (down pic)

Girls Bathhouse picture taken by Dr. Will Sillah in 2009 (left) EWB refurbished.

For purpose of sustainability, EWB worked in collaboration with Mattru Community, CSS Alumni, School, local and international volunteers, Staff and Students. This will be same strategy PeFoHD will use.

Herb Klotz, EWB making a Training/Presentation to the CSS Staff and Mattru Community with language translation done by Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. PeFoHD will collaborate with international experts.

Several variety of gifts and tokens of Appreciation were showered upon the EWB and their helpers, Rev. Joseph Abu and Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. African outfits by the CeOSA Sierra Leone and Shoulder laps by the Town Chief of Mattru Jong were showered in gratitude of the 7-year work done at Centennial Secondary School.



A CSS-uniformed Doll gift offered to the studentsÃƒƒƒƒƒÃƒƒƒ‚Ãƒƒ‚Ãƒ‚Ã‚Â¢€™ favorite EWB team member, Lori Cirucci, the only teacher and non-engineer on the EWB team. She taught them about water-borne disease and other Science Lessons. International volunteers will also be invited to participate in implementing trainings and educational programs of PeFoHD.

From 2007-2017, DLWEF has donated over $1 million worth of university textbooks, academic furniture, academic equipment, school supplies and donated to Univ of S/Leone, Njala Univ., IAMTECH, IPAM, College of Law, Centennial Sec. Sch. UBC schools and other schools and orphanages. PeFoHD will continue to collect and disseminate academic and other materials for vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone.

DLWEF Post_Ebola Orphanage Donation at HeavenÃƒƒƒƒƒÃƒƒƒ‚Ãƒƒ‚Ãƒ‚Ã‚Â¢€™s Home Orphanage in Waterloo, 2014

Various EWB team traveled depending on installation of WatSan and Solar and always accompanied by Rev. Joseph Abu and/or Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah for coordination, cultural and language translations. PeFoHD will also invite volunteers such as EWB, Missionaries, Professors, Teachers and other experts from the USA for implementation of PeFoHD programs and activities.

Honorary Engineers Ahmed Fullah and Dr. Lauretta Sillah assist EWB construction project of the Science Lab funded by CeOSA-UK Chapter. PeFoHD will also use local and international technical and construction engineers.

New Principal, Sulaiman Sengeh of CSS was dynamic and excellent working and coordinating the EWB projects. He was invited to visit the United States for a month, as a gesture of the EWB team in April, 2017. PeFoHD will continue to serve elementary, high schools and tertiary institutions in Sierra Leone.

PeFoHD will continue to locate American volunteers.

(Above) Dr. Dixie Hickman, Pastor Kimberly Jones, Dr. Elaine Spencer, Dr. Peter Correa Former President of American InterContinental University (AIU), Professor Diana Robbins and other AIU Faculty supported the Dr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation (DLWEF) for years through donation of university textbooks and other academic materials. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to all donors during Annual Banquet

Principles of PeFoHd

The broad mandate/goal of PeFoHD is to perform a partnership role in the socio-economic empowerment of the underprivileged children, girls child, and youth in target communities with high poverty prevalence, lack of functional social-economic infrastructure. We will accomplish through mechanisms of sociality funds from Donors, Government for Planning, Designing, Implementation, Coordination and Supervision of the community with demand-driven projects in active participation with the target communities/program beneficiaries.

A world in which people have opportunity to achieve a life of dignity and purpose

MISSION: Improving and transforming lives of vulnerable people and their communities through driven sustainable development.

The organization aims to:

PeFoHD rests on the following beliefs:

We believe in mutual respect and thereby recognize the in nate worth of all people and the value of their unique experiences.

We believe in equity and justice and we will work to ensure equal opportunity to everyone, irrespective of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, class, ethnicity, disability, location and religion.

We believe in honesty and transparency and will be held accountable for the effectiveness of our actions and open in our communication.

We believe in solidarity with the poor, powerless and the excluded. There will be no bias in our commitment to improving poverty conditions.

We believe in the courage of conviction, encourage creativity, boldness, and innovation without the fear of failure as we work to make the greatest possible impact in the lives of the children, youth and women.

Missionary partner, Marilyn Mixon and Dr. Will Sillah with their teams collected items for Ebola and Flood victims from churches, schools and communities, sorted, packed and shipped to Sierra Leone.

EBOLA hit Sierra Leone. The whole dynamics of collecting academic materials changed. DLWEF was now collecting toiletories, medications, cosmetics, used clothing, baby items etc. Demographics were now extended to other areas. Donations were made to Ebola orphanages and Atouga Stadium which hosted some homeless victims from Flooding.

Office: #5 Sixth Road, Lumley, Off Regent Road

Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa

232-79-366-603

232-78-294-635

232-79-142-383

+1(770)912-9869

EMAIL: peoplesfoundationhd@gmail.com

WEBSITE: www.peoplesfoundationhd.com

Seated front-center, Dec 2016: Pastor Kemi Searcy is President/Founder of Women In Ministry International (WIMI) with chapters in USA, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. WIMI Sierra Leone continues unchanged and now extended as a Women Empowerment Program with PeFoHD.

Highlights from the Keynote Address:

Going through the profile of this organisation, the accomplishment of the work program of the People’s Foundation for Humanity Development in empowering women, the youth and children, and the poor have been quite impressive in various communities around the country. I therefore entreat you to maintain your organisation’s avowed values of mutual respect, equity and justice, honesty and transparency and above all, the solidarity of the poor.”

Chairlady Madam Mary Tangabay and her YIMI leaders from Krootown Road and Grafton Communities show their support for PeFoHD

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and other NGO representatives showed their full support at the Launching.

Hon. Navo Kaikai, (Right) Member of House of Parliament of Sierra Leone, congratulates and welcomes PeFoHD to Sierra Leone. The female House leader commended the CEO/Founder as a dynamic multitasker serving as a Minister, Lecturer, Mother and Grandmother. He challenged men to such a task. She invited the CEO/Founder and her organization PeFoHD to extend their outreach to Kailahun District, her own hometown. “While Kenema has offered their organization 67 acres of land, we, at Kailahun will offer you 100 acres of land when I take you there” to which there was a loud applause.

Her Worship, Deputy Mayor of Freetown Her Worship Mammah Mary Jaiah, (left) described the PeFoHD CEO/Founder as a very hardworking woman who has impressed everyone from her presentation. She promised to take the CEO/Founder to the Mayor to introduce her as a somebody who is working very hard in their municipality here in Freetown. She also welcomed PeFoHD to collaborate with her own NGO called “Woman Tinap). She congratulated PeFoHD and appealed to funding agencies to support and provide funding for all the efforts of PeFoHD.



.

Mr. Saidu Bureh, Credit Manager of Ecobank delivers statement of behalf of Managing Director, Mr. Winston Williams. Saidu Bureh said:

" At Ecobank, we collaborate with partners with an array of like-minded stakeholders to drive enterprise in Sierra Leone… We provide banking services to increase capacity to grow and serve more clients. We provide financial solutions to businesses, governments and individual customers such as your organisation, People’s Foundation for Humanity Development. We Please take advantage of all of our resources, investment opportunities as well as training opportunities such as the Financial Literacy Training we conducted recently where Ecobank Microfinancing trained 91 of women groups from PeFoHD.

Please take advantage of all of our resources, investment opportunities as well as training opportunities such as the Financial Literacy Training we conducted recently where Ecobank Microfinancing trained 91 of women groups from PeFoHD. Once again, congratulations and I thank you.

Ms. Lovetta Jucmal representative of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (left) delivered powerful statement on behalf of the National Executive Chair, of EPA, Madam Jattu Jallow (right). “EPA is not only about the environment, but our interactions and human relationships are all part of our environment in which women play vital roles. Essential roles sucg as caretakers, providers and teachers are all played by women. So we need empowerment. EPA’s Vision is synonymous with Vision and Activities of PeFoHD. PeFoHD’s activities most of the SDG goals. It involves poverty reduction, Gender issues, Environment, which are all at the center of sustainable development. PeFoHD. Madam, I congratulate you upon your Launching and we at EPA are ready to work with you. Thank you.

Madam Lucinda M. Katta, CEO of Yawei Development Organization and Dr. Will Sillah, CEO of PeFoHD collaborate in development partnership with display trinkets made out of waste materials. Yawei Dev. Org makes beads out of waste papers, coasters and caps out of soda cans and belts and bracelets out of littered plastic bottles, soda can stoppers that litter environment.

PeFoHD Board Member and NSA Consortium partner, Mr. Peter Amara, CEO/Founder of Africa Youth Coalition Against Hunger AYCAH has been a very strategic partner and has joined hands with CEO/Founder Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah in the Official Launching of PeFoHD and in further developmental activities.

Excited Staff Members of PeFoHD and AYCAR, (L-R) Frederick Sesay, Fatmata Kandeh, Jestina Kanneh, Ibrahim Koroma, Andrew Forbie, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, Peter Amara, Rashid Kamara and Elizabeth

Various Groups of WIMI Sierra Leone Women Representatives from Kissy, Bangofarm, Oglefarm, Funkia, Lumley, Goderich, Grafton and Angola showed full support of PeFoHD’s Official Launching.

Keynote highlights:

The Launching Theme: “Empowering Lives for Transformation” is inspiring and forward-looking. We clearly see that from the testimony of your beneficiaries, as well as the women and children whose lives you have impacted through the Post-Ebola and Post-Flooding donations in recent years. Please continue to strive to impact more lives. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, as well as other MDAs are available to assist you accordingly. We encourage your organisation to utilize all resources available at your disposal as well as support and incentives from MDAs, our friends in the international community, funding agencies, and local communities for the full realization of your objectives and aspirations. Once again, congratulations and may God bless all your work in Sierra Leone.

Maria Basavilbaso West Africa Rice Corporation (WARC) Foundation, Sierra Leone, described meeting the CEO/Founder with a mutual friend, Ms. Staffa. Maria, originally from Argentina, spoke on working with PeFoHD who has the same mission as WARC.

"We also work with women and children especially the importance of women in the Agricultural Sector, Agricultural Skills for Women, especially with babies. We are happy to know Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah and we are proud to work with you. Congratulations and thank you."

Mr. Amadu Sidi Bah, National Coordinator of Non-State Actors (NSA) introduced the highly-profiled Chairman for the Launching Ceremony. He described the Chairman as a handsome man with vast experience in the Financial Sector of our nation. He congratulated PeFoHD and welcomed the CEO/Founder to the NSA family, declaring that PeFoHD had everything to qualify as NSA member.

Mr. Andrew Forbie (left) and Mr. Rashid Kamara, members of Staff at PeFoHD welcomed declared purpose, and thanked guests on behalf of PeFoHD

Executive Chair of EPA, Madam Jattu Jallow excited, encourages and embraces more women to lead in NGOs in the developmental sector of Sierra Leone.

SLANGO Representative (left) congratulated PeFoHD to the world of NGOs in Sierra Leone, and the Principal of Centennial Secondary School gave testimonial of the impact of the EWB Project on the progress of CSS pupils and the Mattru community as a whole.

Members of the Board, Mr. Victor Khan opened the Program and Mrs. Marie Manyeh gave the Vote of Thanks to close the Ceremony.

Video message of support, blessings and appeal for local support was played at the Launching Ceremony from Bishop Kyle and Pastor Kemi Searcy of Fresh Anointing House of Worship, Spiritual and Missionary Leaders of CEO/Founder, WIMI, and PeFoHD.

The Dr. Lauretta Will Educational Foundation (DLWEF) Established in October 2009, in Atlanta, Georgia, as Dr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation Inc”. (DLWEF)Has worked with academic institutions, women and youths in Sierra Leone to holistically address issues affecting their livelihood. The CEO/Founder, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, started the Foundation with her sons, based on strong convictions to lift youths and women out of vulnerability and poverty.

Sons of Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. Alieu, Antoine, Alusain. Sent video message of Appreciation and Support of the PeFoHD Launching from overseas.

September, 2016 - Board votes on transforming DLWEF. To incorporate impact of broader beneficiaries, and diversified empowerment programs, to include broader demography and georgraphic intervention of vulnerable communities.

October, 2016 - Legally registered in Atlanta with State of Georgia as a Non-Government Organisation called People’s Foundation For Humanity Development (PeFoHD).

April, 2017 – Legally registered in Freetown, Sierra Leone as a Non-Government Organisation called People’s Foundation For Humanity Development (PeFoHD).

PeFoHD is a voluntary, humanitarian, non-governmental, non-profit, non-political , non-partisan organization, whose Key Objectives and Critical Success Factors will be to complement effort of government, non-state actors in areas of common interest.

Also to improve economic security , access to health and education of children, youths and women. We will also be involved in Natural Resources Management and promote sustainable environmental use of land

A Case Study of CEO/Founder, DR. Lauretta Will Sillah’s involvement with seven-year old EWB project and its impact on the community, presented at the PeFOHD launching:

Pit latrine and palm thatched toilet facilities taken in 2009 by Dr. Will Sillah after EWB intervention, current brand new pipings and flush toilet installations for girls bathroom, boys Bathroom, and for male and female teachers.

Girls’ bathhouse picture taken by Dr. Will Sillah in 2009 (left) EWB refurbished.

For purpose of sustainability, EWB worked in collaboration with Mattru Community, CSS Alumni, School, local and international volunteers, staff and students. This will be same strategy PeFoHD will use.

Herb Klotz, EWB making a training/presentation to the CSS Staff and Mattru community with language translation done by Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. PeFoHD will collaborate with international experts.

Several variety of gifts and tokens of Appreciation were showered upon the EWB and their helpers, Rev. Joseph Abu and Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah. African outfits by CeOSA Sierra Leone and shoulder laps by the Town Chief of Mattru Jong were showered in gratitude of the 7-year work done at Centennial Secondary School.

A CSS-uniformed doll gift offered to the students’ favorite EWB team member, Lori Cirucci, the only teacher and non-engineer on the EWB team. She taught them about water-borne diseases and other science lessons. International volunteers will also be invited to participate in implementing training and educational programs of PeFoHD.

From 2007-2017, DLWEF has donated over $1 million worth of university textbooks, academic furniture, academic equipment, school supplies and donated to Univ of S/Leone, Njala Univ., IAMTECH, IPAM, College of Law, Centennial Sec. Sch. UBC schools and other schools and orphanages. PeFoHD will continue to collect and disseminate academic and other materials for vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone.

Post Ebola and Post Flooding 2014-2016 - DLWEF changed strategies in collecting toilet materials, medication, sanitation materials, cosmetics, toys, children’s books, etc.

DLWEF Post_Ebola Orphanage donation at Heaven’s Home Orphanage in Waterloo, 2014.

Various EWB teams traveled depending on installation of WatSan and Solar and always accompanied by Rev. Joseph Abu and/or Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah for coordination, cultural and language translations. PeFoHD will also invite volunteers such as EWB, Missionaries, Professors, Teachers and other experts from the USA for implementation of PeFoHD programs and activities.

Honorary Engineers Ahmed Fullah and Dr. Lauretta Sillah assist EWB construction project of the Science Lab funded by CeOSA-UK Chapter. PeFoHD will also use local and international technical and construction engineers.

New Principal, Sulaiman Sengeh of CSS was dynamic and excellent working and coordinating the EWB projects. He was invited to visit the United States for a month, as a gesture of the EWB team in April, 2017. PeFoHD will continue to serve elementary, high schools and tertiary institutions in Sierra Leone.

PeFoHD will continue to locate American volunteers.

Dr. Dixie Hickman, Pastor Kimberly Jones, Dr. Elaine Spencer, Dr. Peter Correa Former President of American InterContinental University (AIU), Professor Diana Robbins and other AIU Faculty supported the Dr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation (DLWEF) for years through donation of university textbooks and other academic materials. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to all donors during Annual Banquet 2007-2013.

Principles of PeFoHd

The broad mandate/goal of PeFoHD is to perform a partnership role in the socio-economic empowerment of the underprivileged children, girl child, and youth in target communities with high poverty prevalence, lack of functional social-economicinfrastructure. We will accomplish through mechanisms of sociality funds from Donors, Government for Planning, Designing, Implementation, Coordination and Supervision of the community with demand-driven projects in active participation with the target communities/program beneficiaries.

Strategic direction of PeFOHD

Motto:Transforming Lives and Communities through Empowerment”

Vision: A world in which people have opportunity to achieve a life of dignity and purpose.

Mission: Improving and transforming lives of vulnerable people and their communities through driven sustainable development.

Thematic Areas:

 Women In Ministry International (WIMI): Women Empowerment Program

 Youth In Ministry International (YIMI): Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Training Program

 Educational and Skills Training

Objectives of the Organization:

The organization aims to:

• Promote equal access to quality education for Children, Women and Youths.

• To improve the economic security of Children, Youth and Women

• To understand and improve health issues affecting women and their families

• To Contribute to national infrastructural development

Values of the Organization:

PeFoHD rests on the following beliefs:

We believe in mutual respect and thereby recognize the in nate worth of all people and the value of their unique experiences.

We believe in equity and justice and we will work to ensure equal opportunity to everyone, irrespective of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, class, ethnicity, disability, location and religion.

We believe in honesty and transparency and will be held accountable for the effectiveness of our actions and open in our communication.

We believe in solidarity with the poor, powerless and the excluded. There will be no bias in our commitment to improving poverty conditions.

We believe in the courage of conviction, encourage creativity, boldness, and innovation without the fear of failure as we work to make the greatest possible impact in the lives of the children, youth and women.

Missionary partner, Marilyn Mixon and Dr. Will Sillah with their teams collected items for Ebola and flood victims from churches, schools and communities, sorted, packed and shipped to Sierra Leone.

EBOLA hit Sierra Leone. The whole dynamics of collecting academic materials changed. DLWEF was now collecting toiletories, medications, cosmetics, used clothing, baby items etc. Demographics were now extended to other areas. Donations were made to Ebola orphanages and Atouga Stadium which hosted some homeless victims from Flooding.

Local contact information of PeFOHD:

Office: #5 Sixth Road, Lumley, Off Regent Road

Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa

Mobile:

232-79-366-603

232-78-294-635

232-79-142-383

+1(770)912-9869

Email: peoplesfoundationhd@gmail.com

Website: www.peoplesfoundationhd.com