Freetown: Nanette Thomas and Rosaline Smith revist Kissy Road Cemetery, Bomeh

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown

The team from the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs led by the Minister, Hon. Nanette Thomas, the Deputy Minister, Hon. Akhmed Femi Mansaray, Hon. Rosaline J. Smith of Constituency 103, the National Coordinator of Public Mobilization, Mr. Ousman Sankoh, the National Coordinator of Outreach, Mr. Mucktarr Tejan-Cole recently visited the Kissy Road Cemetery and Action Community, Eastern Bomeh in Freetown.

Speaking to the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Nanette Thomas, the Chief Cemetery Keeper, Mr. Abdul Karim Kamara informed the Minister and her team that his men are busy clearing the logs from the site as the Freetown City Council has promised to provide a vehicle to transport the logs from the cemetery and promised the visiting team that the Mayor has promised to repair the damaged graves once the logs are been cleared.

The Minister in her statement advised the cemetery keeper to hasten the clearing exercise as from the look of things all the roads leading to some graves on the far right are inaccessible. She advised the team on the ground to liaise with the Mayor of Freetown and team for more support and man power.

The Deputy Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Akhmed Femi Mansaray commended the workers for their sacrifice and hard work and advised them to speed up the clearing process.

The Member of Parliament of Constituency 103 Hon. Rosaline J. Smith commended the Minister of Political and Public Affairs for incorporating her into the monitoring exercise as the affected communities’ fall under her constituency.

"We are all partners in development and we should be seen working together," she explained.

In another development, the Minister and her team also visited the Action Community and Kissy Bomeh to get first-hand information the current flooding situation and to discuss on how to find a permanent solution to the project.

The visit was climaxed with a conducted tour to the tunnel in Bomeh which is causing the flooding in the Community due to the fact that the tunnel is blocked with debris

Here is Minister Thomas speaking at the Bomeh site: