Freetown: Luxurious property for rent

Available for lease!!! Absolutely fantastic for commercial office use, NGO Offices, or embassy location. Situated at a quiet and safe area off Wilkinson Road, at 18 A Mudge Farm. Galore packing space for 15 to 20 cars, extensive conference rooms. Close to fabulous Lumley Beach. Available for tour June 9th to 12th. If interested, please contact: Gibrilla Sesay, Phone: 078 910 -215 or Kawusu Sesay, Phone: 076 645-616.

• Great location, spacious, quiet, and excellent for embassy or commercial use

• Newly expanded and renovated, with multiple offices

• 3 conference rooms, including a new and expanded event room connected with an overpass

• The new additional conference room can be completed in two weeks based on tenant’s needs

• Parking space for 10 -15 cars

• Off Aberdeen Road and Close to Lumley Beach

• Realtors welcome

• If interested, please contact: Gibrilla Sesay, Phone: 078 910 -215 or Kawusu Sesay, Phone: 076 645-616.

See pictures of compound below

New conference/event room connecting the big building to the small building under construction and soon to be completed based on tenant needs