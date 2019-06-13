Sierra Leone: Fuel shortage ends

Culled from the Satellite newspaper, Freetown

Closed door negotiations between officials of the Ministry of Trade

and Industry, Petroleum Regulatory Agency Executive Director, Brima

Baluwa Koroma and the importing and distribution companies (National

Petroleum, Total and LEONOIL) have ended in a resolution of what seemed to

be a fuel shortage crisis that saw vehicles queuing at filling

stations last weekend.

The outcome of the meeting was that the fuel stations have returned to selling

petroleum products at the prevailing price, with many people fearing

that, the seeming shortage was a precursor to a price hike.

Indications were that, the oil marketing companies wanted to gang up

to create artificial scarcity, with one of them posting on social

media that, it was owed a huge backlog of debts by the government and

EDSA.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Edward Hinga Sandy (photo), has

assured the nation that, petroleum products are available in the

country and will be the future.