Sierra Leone: Fuel shortage ends

Culled from the Satellite newspaper, Freetown
Closed door negotiations between officials of the Ministry of Trade
and Industry, Petroleum Regulatory Agency Executive Director, Brima
Baluwa Koroma and the importing and distribution companies (National
Petroleum, Total and LEONOIL) have ended in a resolution of what seemed to
be a fuel shortage crisis that saw vehicles queuing at filling
stations last weekend.
The outcome of the meeting was that the fuel stations have returned to selling
petroleum products at the prevailing price, with many people fearing
that, the seeming shortage was a precursor to a price hike.
Indications were that, the oil marketing companies wanted to gang up
to create artificial scarcity, with one of them posting on social
media that, it was owed a huge backlog of debts by the government and
EDSA.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Edward Hinga Sandy (photo), has
assured the nation that, petroleum products are available in the
country and will be the future.
