Freetown: First couple renews vows

Some call it renewal of vows,others call it solemnization of vows. Yet others call it a sacramental renewal. But for the majority of Sierra Leoneans it was a wedding, pure and simple.

Whatever it was, it took place at a catholic church somewhere in Freetown last Friday.

President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio were wedded in a traditional Muslim wedding at a mosque in London, United Kingdom in 2013.

President Bio is a Christian, belonging to the Catholic faith while the First lady is Muslim.

This time it was another ceremony at the Catholic church to make the union both Muslim and Christian which is actually a common thing in Sierra Leone, the land of religious tolerance.

Here are some photos of the ceremony;