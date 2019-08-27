Freetown: Books for FBC Social Work Department

PV Staff

Dr. Alusine Jalloh, founder of the Social Work Department at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, presented some Social Work books to the Department on Friday, April 23, 2019.

The books will expand the Departmental Library, which Dr. Jalloh established in 2011. Mrs. Regina Fallah-Hausman of the United States of America donated the books. To date, the Department is the largest with over 1,000 undergraduate students in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Law.

The books were handed to Patrick Walker, head of the department of Sociology and Social Work at FBC (seen on the left in photo with Dr. Jalloh).

Dr. Jalloh, a Fourah Bay College alumnus, recently retired from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he was Associate Professor of History and Director of the Africa Program.