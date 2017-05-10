Salone News

Freetown: Armed robbers captured broad daylight

7 hours ago | 167 views

PV Staff

Police arrested a number of armed robbers Wednesday afternoon in Freetown according to information and a video clip shared on social media.

They attacked, allegedly with gunfire, a Mercury lottery payment centre at Wellington outside Freetown owned by the Michael family where millions, possibly billions, of Leones were kept.

There are rumours some robbers were also shot and killed at the scene but we have to confirm that although we have seen photos of some dead bodies too graphic to publish.

Here are two video clips of the arrested robbers which has gone viral. First the captured robbers in a police vehicle surrounded by an angry crowd:

And now another video clip of crowds jubilating and congratulating the police (something rare in the country) over the arrests:

