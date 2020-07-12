Former SLPPNA Chairman becomes Legal Adviser to President Bio

By Mrs. Geneba BM Koroma - Sitta Turay (SLPPNA Regional Publicity Secretary

Letter of Appointment

In recent politics of Sierra Leone, there is a formatted letter with the phrase “it has pleased His Excellency the President” that many people, especially the ruling party stalwarts, are clamoring to receive from the office of President.

On July 7th, 2020, a letter that read; “It has pleased His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, to appoint Mr. Augustine Boss Fallay as Adviser to the President in the President’s Office” appeared on social media shining and quickly becoming viral . This is not a common letter that is just sent to mailboxes but specialized and specifically targeted. The New Direction government headed by Brigadier Rtd. President Julius Maada Bio makes sure of sending such letters only to individuals that have been thoroughly vetted, gone through very rigid background checks, proven to be merited, clean and ready for the proposed appointment.

After working as Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Mines, Boss Fallay has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that he can perform well in the President’s Office and will bring in a wealth of knowledge and professionalism. Being a Legal Adviser to the President is not for the faint of heart. This is a position where definitive goals are set, difficult conversations are held with the President before the substantive Legal Adviser, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, will give the last advice. In modern politics, even when there is a Minister of Justice, many governments have got such positions in the office of the president. It makes it easier and removes some workload on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. It allows the Minister of justice to concentrate on judicial matters and other related issues.

Who is Mr. Augustine Boss Fallay?

Boss Fallay (seen on the left in photo with President Bio) is from Pujehun, Bai, Potoru, where he went to the District Council Primary School. He later attended Christ the King College in Bo and proceeded to Fourah Bay College at Intermediate level. He read Literature and History and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. After graduating from FBC, he immediately left on a student visa in 1982 to the United States of America, where he studied Law and graduated with a JD (Doctor of Jurisprudence) in 1985 and worked for three years.

In 1988, he went to the United Kingdom to earn a Master’s degree in Law (LLM) specializing in Land Use and graduated in 1989. He then taught Law at Reading University in England.

In 1991, he returned to the USA for a contract as Research Attorney with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Later, he worked for the City and County of San Francisco for fifteen years, rising to Management level with a staff of Engineers, Architects and Lawyers. He also worked for Zacks, Utretch and Leadbetter, a leading Real Estate Law Firm in San Francisco. His vast experience and proud accomplishments are evident in his life, which he brought to the SLPPNA as Chairman.

Former Chairman of SLPPNA

In 2008, he was a member of the SLPPNA Northern California Chapter when he was elected Chairman of the most committed group within the SLPP, then called the SLPP Federation of North America. And among all his Executives’ achievements from refurbishing the Party office, winning bye-elections, recruiting more chapters, opening Bank Accounts, bringing in the most critical minded Party Conference Chairman, Dr. Solomon Gembeh, Sr., revising the Regional Constitution, sending medical equipment to Sierra Leone reviving the Fundraising (raising funds for the 2012 National election), Strategy and Communication Committees. With a powerful delegation, he delivered a master-piece speech on the floor at the Party Convention in Kenema that prompted the SLPPNA to get a unanimous vote of the National Party Conference to re-designate the SLPPNA as the fifth region in 2009, which makes it higher and above any other diaspora group.

Through the hard work of Dr. PK Muana and others in 2010, in Bo, the SLPPNA was able to get one delegate for every 50 members in the Region. The Regional Chairman, Secretary General, the Young Generation Leader, and the Women’s Leader became automatic delegates. That year, the SLPPNA was able to send approximately twelve to fifteen delegates to the National Party Conference meeting in Sierra Leone.

Quoting Mr. Fallay at the Le800 million medical equipment donation ceremony for Kenema in Texas, Dallas 2010, he said, “Responsible governments must invest in providing equipment, infrastructure, medical supplies, training, and financial incentives to medical staff so that they are fully motivated in delivering the highest level of care to our compatriots”. And on the achievements of the Regional Status of the SLPPNA, Former SLPPNA Chairman Fallay said, “Raise your glasses ladies and gentlemen and let’s celebrate…Thank you all, it was a collective effort. Thank you, folks, and let’s celebrate. Celebrate with a glass of wine or your choice of drink. Let’s work together for there is strength in unity. Special thanks to our Executive, to Dokita Muana and to our team in Bo. THE NEW SLPP CROWD CRY: SLPP, SLPP. ANSWER: YESTERDAY BETTER PAHS TIDAY”.

If I can borrow Chairman Fallay’s words in 2010, in this 2020, for his appointment as Legal Adviser to the President, “Raise your glasses ladies and gentlemen and let’s celebrate”. Thank you, His Excellency, Brigadier Rtd, Julius Maada Bio for the appointment of Mr. Augustine Boss Fallay. His loyalty, problem-solving skills, confidentiality, perseverance and compassion for others will make him successful in this role.

President Maada Bio is proving his distractors wrong every day by recreating the Office of the President with experienced, loyal and dedicated professionals every day. The appointment of Mr. Fallay has been received with endorsements. There is no doubt that Mr. Fallay will serve well in his office.