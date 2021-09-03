Former NOSLINA Board Chair, John Davies-Cole, endorsed the Group’s Freetown Mask Project before transitioning

Press Release

September 3, 2021

“This is an excellent program project. Fully endorsed” were the words of late former Board Chair of the National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA), Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole on July 24, this year. Davies-Cole was giving his approval as an at-large NOSLINA Board member for the face mask project the group is set to launch in Freetown this month to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. He sadly passed away a few weeks ago on Saturday, August 14th.

During his 13-year service to the organization, Davies-Cole served also as Chair of NOSLINA’s Health and Sanitation Committee. Though modest in stature, little wonder this giant in the field of public health took on this role. In addition, he was Chief Epidemiologist of Washington, DC, the capital city of the United States of America.

Freetown Mask Project

Spearheaded by NOSLINA Co-Founder, Kwame Cumalé Fitzjohn – on a visit to Freetown from Washington – over 1,000 personalized face masks will be strategically and evenly distributed to the purveyors of the following markets: Kroo Town Road Market, Dove Cot Market, Congo Market, King Jimmy Market, and Big Market. The masks were locally manufactured by Olimod School Outfitters – managed by Mrs. Renée Taylor-Pearce – a Sierra Leone company that comes highly recommended. They have made face masks for several other organizations, including diaspora alumni associations. NOSLINA considered partnering with Olimod as a great way to promote locally home-grown enterprises.

Track record of relief work

During the early 2000s, NOSLINA donated large community dumpsters to help keep the city clean and improve sanitation in Freetown

NOSLINA is not new to the crusade of advancing development in Sierra Leone as a Diaspora NGO. The organization has been in the forefront of providing material, financial, logistical and other assistance to Sierra Leone, especially in times of crisis and dire need.

At the height of the Ebola epidemic in 2014, NOSLINA was critical in the process that yielded about $55 million Ebola-related aid to Mano River Union affected countries. In association with Airlink (a rapid response nonprofit organization in the USA), NOSLINA helped bring together the Sierra Leone Diaspora community (North America, Europe, Africa) in one unified effort, which resulted in alleviating the suffering of Ebola victims. At no cost, Brussels Airlines air freighted nearly 5,000 pounds of medical supplies to Sierra Leone as an outcome of the collaboration.

Further, in the wake of the 2017 mudslide catastrophe in Sierra Leone, NOSLINA received $10,000 from USA for Africa and the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. Additionally, NOSLINA Executive Director Suna Nallo was able to secure a major donation of linen and toiletries (valued at approximately $7,000) from a Washington, DC luxury boutique hotel. The group allocated the funds and items to organizations on the ground in Sierra Leone that channeled the aid to mudslide victims.

The confidence bestowed on NOSLINA by the donors shows that the community (within and outside of Sierra Leone society) have utmost trust in the organization and appreciate the fact that NOSLINA officers are worthy stewards of their (the donors’) hard-earned dollars!

The above examples are but a few testimonies to the philanthropic work NOSLINA is renowned for since its inception 23 years ago. Over the years, the group has worked tirelessly to help initiate community health programs to reduce incidents of malaria and lassa fever and to improve maternal and child health.

Final Wish

Even as NOSLINA grieves the passing of their fallen hero, John Davies-Cole, the organization will remain steadfast in fulfilling Davies-Cole’s final wish for the group: the Freetown Mask Project. The mission is geared to augment the efforts of the government and people of Sierra Leone in their fight to prevent COVID-19 from taking a hold in the country and devastating lives and households.

From left: two former NOSLINA Board Chairmen, Minks Jalloh and John Davies-Cole with Co-Founder Kwame Fitzjohn outside NOSLINA Health Fair in the early 2000s

About NOSLINA

For 23 years, NOSLINA has served as the leading Sierra Leone Diaspora organization in the USA. NOSLINA strengthens links between the Diaspora and homeland - specifically, the group has been supporting community projects and other initiatives at home in such areas as education; health and sanitation; cultural arts; advocating good governance and citizenship; and publicly recognizing individuals of Sierra Leone descent, friends of Sierra Leone and related entities in the Diaspora for their professional accomplishments and distinctive contributions to Society.

