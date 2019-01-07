Former Minister surrenders Le40 billion to anti-corruption commission

Contributed

Sierra Leone’s former Deputy Defence Minister Alfred Paolo Conteh (photo), has been released on very stiff bail conditions including a 40 billion Leones deposit.

The judge also asked Conteh to hand over all traveling documents to the Anti-Corruption Commission as he could be a " flight risk”

The judge added that Conteh should report to the ACC once a week until his next court date.

The judge strongly advised the defendant that the charges against him are very serious and if he disobeyed any condition of his bond he could be immediately arrested and placed in custody.