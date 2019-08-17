Formator Incorporated

About

Formatour Profile & History

We are a leading Canadian consulting agency and ISO implementation company that provides training for IT, executive leadership and, management systems. We have helped thousands of individuals and companies achieve the professional certification and recognition they need for success in their career and business growth. We provide certified training and, implementation services in ISO 9001 ISO 14001, ISO 22301, ISO27001, ISO 22000, AS9001, IATF 16949 and many more.

FormaTour specializes in three areas of activity:

Personnel And System Certification

Executive Training Programs

Consultancy

Your GoalOur Mission

Our mission is to provide training and consulting services that exceed our customers’ expectations. We are a hub of expertise where you’ll find answers to all your concerns. Recognizing the value of human capital in successful business enterprises is at the heart of what we do.

Our solutions are based on international standards and best practices in management, so you can feel confident that your team has the skills needed to stay competitive at a global level.

Our Strategy

We actively listen to the market. We remain very attentive to the evolution of the market and its aspiration and adapt our processes accordingly.

The Effectiveness

We take a pragmatic approach, centered on the real needs of our customers. The customer experience is a MUST to us.

Continuous Improvement

We learn from our daily challenges. We do not just focus on our achievements but use every new challenge as a way to build on our strengths.

Our Values

Quality: Your confidence in us is our number one priority. Giving you the assurance that your team is performing at its best is the goal of all our services. We will spare no effort to exceed your expectations.

Ethics

We respect the principles of honesty and integrity. We strive to be a leader in upholding the highest of these standards.

The Respect

We put your needs first with an array of innovative services that are tailored to suit your business’s unique requirements.

For further information please visit: https://formatourinc.com/