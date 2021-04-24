Foh loses house and land case in Bo

Contributed

A judgement order dated March 31, 2021 by Magistrate Isata Susan Sellu - Tucker and delivered by Magistrate Santigie Bangura, at the Bo Magistrate Court No.1, granted immediate vacant possession of the premises at 9&10 Kowama Road, Bo city to Ms. Bintu Soya-Bongay, the legally adjudged owner of the said premises.

However, since the court judgement, the Bailiff of the court in Bo, Mr. Bangura has sought to employ delaying tactics calculated to illegally forestall the execution of the court-ordered March 31, 2021 immediate repossession of property judgement.

The Court order provided for the immediate ejection of Mr. Ali Aloysius Foh from the illegally occupied premises and ordered payment of court fees by Mr. Foh to Ms. Bintu Soya-Bongay - for the illegal and fraudulent conversion of the said property and land situated at Towama in the city of Bo.

Evidence adduced during this long drawn out land and property trial, which this press has seen copies of, brought by Ms. Patience Bintu Soya-Bongay against Mr. Ali Aloysius Foh proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Mr. Foh had no legally credible attachment or ownership rights on both the land and the massive three-story building, exclusively built and legally adjudged to be the sole property of Ms. Soyabongay, a Registered Nurse in the United States.

Mr. Foh on the other hand had engaged in an elaborate web of deceit, forgeries of official documents, land and property title documents all designed to perpetuate the fraudulent conversion of a land and property, he fully knows he had no financial capacity to own - as the land is owned by the Soyabongay family and not the Foh family.

The genesis of this court case, according to documents produced in court and statements from friends and family members familiar with the relationship between Ms. Soya-Bongay and Ali Foh, started from a brief period of marriage between the parties in 1994, which by 1997 had ended in a separation and a subsequent divorce judgement by the California Superior Court in 1999.

The judgement of dissolution of marriage and the property settlement agreement dated April 2, 1999 clearly found that no community property and no unpaid community obligations existed between Ms. Soyabongay and Mr. Foh.

Ms. Soyabongay proved that she started construction of her building in 2003, nearly 6 years following dissolution of their short-lived marriage. Thus, it’s totally incomprehensible that Mr. Foh can seek to claim ownership of her property, a building she started long after their divorce.

Reliable information produced in court and made available to this press also shows that Mr. Foh has had a propensity of engaging and prying on vulnerable professional Sierra Leone women during his 40 years stay in the United States of America. This is evidenced by the several Sierra Leone women with whom he has had children and sought abode from.

According to Ms Soyabongay’s sworn statement, she had on purely altruistic reasons provided tenancy to Mr. Foh, when he was essentially made destitute following the loss of his house in Los Angeles. During his tenancy from 2007 to 2016, Mr. Foh, who was then unemployed, never made any financial contributions towards the mortgage, utilities, and or feeding. All expenses were borne by Ms. Soyabongay.

In an interview with this press, Ms. Soyabongay asserted that “ as a property that was willed by our late father, Pa Soyabongay to his children, it is patently false the Mr. Foh would’ve paid any monies or consideration to any relatives for purchase of the said land. Mr. Foh’s name is not listed on any of the title deeds, court and chiefdom documents and property plans”.

Ms. Soyabongay further insisted that “Mr. Foh’s claims of joint fee simple title ownership of my land is not only specious but totally unfounded and criminal “.

Finally, having divorced and recently being married in Bo, Mr. Foh’s claims of a continual marital relationship is not only false but a calumny contrived to deceive the judicial system.

For having been adjudged to be in illegal possession of the house and land of Ms. Bintu Soyabongay, Mr. Foh not only blew the statute of limitations for filing an appeal, within the statutory period, but now seems determined to flout the judgement of the courts.