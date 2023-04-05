Contributed

Five years of Education Service Transformation in Sierra Leone. Here is a list of 20 for quick memory.

1. 1000 newly built classrooms nationwide.

2. 12,000 newly recruited teachers (New and replacement)

3. 22,000 teachers trained

4. 45-55% teacher salary increases and new Collective Bargaining Agreement

5. New curricula from pre-primary, to basic, to civics and senior secondary

6. New syllabi and course materials including climate education

7. Best in class education policies including radical inclusion and comprehensive Safety

8. Over 300 education/monitoring officers (up from 13) recruited, provided resources

9. Nearly 100% student enrollment increase in SSS and Pre-primary. Additional 1 million students overall.

10. Pass rates via national exams exponentially improving.

11. Gender parity achieved in schools

12. Globally relevant as Chair or on Board of GPE, GEM Report, Transforming Education Summit, High-Level Steering Committee, etc

13. Over 80% of schools supported by government subsidies

14. Over 1,500% increase in learners with disabilities in schools

15. Raised over $250 million for education from 2018 to over next five years

16. Higher community engagement via training of School Management Committees, boards of governors

17. Over 2 million use of our digital result checker saving millions of dollars for parents

18. Education Radio covers 90% of population with single frequency FM 95.3

19. A new Basic Education Bill drafted

20. Over 10 million books and teaching and learning materials supplied to learners.

Extra.

Our Education Minister, Dr. David Sengeh (photo) won Best Minister Award at World Government Summit.