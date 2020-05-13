Fist Lady provides food for Muslims, others

By Precious Lebby

As part of First Lady’s annual Ramadan feeding of Muslims across the country, she has officially launched a food basket feeding program throughout the entire nation.

It is important to note that, this year Her Excellency, Madam Fatima Maada Bio was looking forward to do her usual cooking and serving of inmates at the correctional centres, imams and muslims observing the fast, but the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t permit her, hence she has furthermore extended the feeding program to the Healthcare workers, Security personnel, Widows and Paramount chiefs, among others, as she understands the financial crisis the pandemic has left many homes in.

The food condiments which included bags of rice, onions, palm oil, sugar, but to name a few that were distributed nationwide to households, were sourced in country by the SLPP Julius Maada Bio Women’s Wing and their associates.

Fortunately, the official launching coincided with the birthday of president H.E Rtd. Brig.Julius Maada Bio, hence, a memorable way of honoring the people of Sierra Leone in such trying times.