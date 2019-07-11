Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre, Toronto

About

The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre (FLICC) is a non-profit community centre (nON-PROFIT REG. # 1905877)serving the educational needs of the Firgrove Crescent Community since 2008.

Vision Statement

The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre is a safe, inclusive and holistic community space where diverse residents work together to:

Respect and learn from each other

Lead and participate in programs which empower

individuals and enrich the community

Express their creativity

Hold each other accountable

We hope to achieve the above vision while creating a community where we feel safe and are proud.

Values

The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre should serve as a resource centre where educational/learning activities take place.

The values and principles for our community learning centre are:

Respect;

Accepting of differences

Learning from those differences

A place where people come together

Involving everybody

A safe place.

Learning can take place with structured activities, as well as, learning can be:

Exploring the world

Learning from one another (each one teach one)

Sharing ideas and expressions

Learning by example

Learning from culture

Learning from other communities

Learning from our children

For more information, please visit: https://firgroveflicc.wordpress.com/