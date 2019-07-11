Canada News

Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre, Toronto

About
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre (FLICC) is a non-profit community centre (nON-PROFIT REG. # 1905877)serving the educational needs of the Firgrove Crescent Community since 2008.

Vision Statement
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre is a safe, inclusive and holistic community space where diverse residents work together to:

- Respect and learn from each other
- Lead and participate in programs which empower
individuals and enrich the community

- Express their creativity
- Hold each other accountable
- We hope to achieve the above vision while creating a community where we feel safe and are proud.

Values
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre should serve as a resource centre where educational/learning activities take place.

The values and principles for our community learning centre are:

- Respect;
- Accepting of differences
- Learning from those differences
- A place where people come together
- Involving everybody
- A safe place.
- Learning can take place with structured activities, as well as, learning can be:

- Exploring the world
- Learning from one another (each one teach one)
- Sharing ideas and expressions
- Learning by example
- Learning from culture
- Learning from other communities
- Learning from our children

For more information, please visit: https://firgroveflicc.wordpress.com/

