Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre, Toronto

About
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre (FLICC) is a non-profit community centre (nON-PROFIT REG. # 1905877)serving the educational needs of the Firgrove Crescent Community since 2008.
Vision Statement
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre is a safe, inclusive and holistic community space where diverse residents work together to:
Respect and learn from each other
Lead and participate in programs which empower
individuals and enrich the community
Express their creativity
Hold each other accountable
We hope to achieve the above vision while creating a community where we feel safe and are proud.
Values
The Firgrove Learning and Innovation Community Centre should serve as a resource centre where educational/learning activities take place.
The values and principles for our community learning centre are:
Respect;
Accepting of differences
Learning from those differences
A place where people come together
Involving everybody
A safe place.
Learning can take place with structured activities, as well as, learning can be:
Exploring the world
Learning from one another (each one teach one)
Sharing ideas and expressions
Learning by example
Learning from culture
Learning from other communities
Learning from our children
For more information, please visit: https://firgroveflicc.wordpress.com/
