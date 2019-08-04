Finch Health Centre

Who we are

We understand that every patient is different, and that their needs are not one-dimensional. At Finch Health we practice a philosophy of multi-disciplinary treatment. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals band together to create a customized treatment plan that best suits you.

Customized based on your condition and health needs, your Finch Health treatment plan could include any combination of our extensive list of available therapeutic modalities.

CREATIVE DOCTORS

CHIROPRACTICS

As a non-pharmacological motif of care, Chiropractics is safe and non-invasive.

ORTHOTICS

At some point in our lives, we have all experienced problems with our feet.

MASSAGE THERAPY

Massage Therapy is great way relieve the pain and stress from day to day aches and muscle tensions.

PSYCHOTHERAPY

CONDITIONING

For further information please visit: http://www.finchhealth.ca/index.html