Salone News

Financial Secretary trashes allegation

9 hours ago | 237 views

Dear my Good people,

Respecting your views, I would like to say that We ( as a Ministry) have not unitarily changed any salary structure since we assumed office.

Congnisant of the wage bill challenges, Government is establishing a Wages and Compensation Commission to rationalize and harmonize the salary structure across the public sector. The work is well advanced.

Not a single penny has been added to my salary since my appointment but I’m just receiving what the former FS left behind.

The false leak with distorted figures will be addressed formally and publicly .

Thank you all

More Salone News

Corona awareness in Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation today engaged key stakeholders including MDAs, (...)

Salone News | 5 hours ago | 153 views

Financial Secretary trashes allegation

Dear my Good people, Respecting your views, I would like to say that We ( as a Ministry) have not unitarily changed any salary structure since we (...)

Salone News | 9 hours ago | 237 views

Hon Sidi Tunis becomes ECOWAS Speaker March 9

By Abdul Malik Bangura, Freetown, Sierra Leone Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis (photo), the Leader of Government Business representing the ruling Sierra (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 646 views

Comments