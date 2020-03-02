Financial Secretary trashes allegation

Dear my Good people,

Respecting your views, I would like to say that We ( as a Ministry) have not unitarily changed any salary structure since we assumed office.

Congnisant of the wage bill challenges, Government is establishing a Wages and Compensation Commission to rationalize and harmonize the salary structure across the public sector. The work is well advanced.

Not a single penny has been added to my salary since my appointment but I’m just receiving what the former FS left behind.

The false leak with distorted figures will be addressed formally and publicly .

Thank you all