Fantastic newsletter from Sierra Leone Embassy in Geneva

By PV Staff

One of the best newsletters to come out of our diplomatic missions in recent years is the new newsletter from our embassy in Switzerland which is headed by Dr. Lansana Gberie ( photo). This is not surprising because Dr. Gberie not only has a background in Journalism but is also known for hard work and efficiency as a researcher.

The newsletter not only offers a detailed overview of the work of the embassy in the last couple of years but also includes working reports on visits of Ministers from the home government. Click on the link below to access the newsletter:

https://missionsierraleone.ch/docs/newsLetter-web.pdf