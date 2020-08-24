Familiarization tour of new FCC Administrative Complex

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Honourable Tamba Lamina alongside his able Deputy, Mrs. Melrose Kargbo were on Thursday 20th August 2020 led on a conducted tour of the newly constructed Freetown City Council Administrative Complex (photo).

According to an FCC press release, the building which is a fifteen-storey structure, was erected to house the entire FCC administrative unit, making provision for auditoriums, car packs (100 cars), guest rooms, Mayor’s parlour, Computer lab, conference rooms, library, meeting rooms, and a lounge.

The total cost for this administrative building was initially $44,700,000.00 plus an additional request by the Freetown City Council of $4,130,000.00. Work on this building commenced on the 12th October 2017 and it is expected to end on the 11th November 2020. It is now 99.27% complete.

The Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Her Lordship, Yvonne Aki Sawyerr and the Korean engineers led the tour from the ground floor right up to the fifteenth.

The Korean engineer gave a brief of the Administrative Building whilst the Minister of Local Government, Tamba Lamina, Deputy Minister Melrose Kargbo and Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr look on.

The structure consists of:

Conference rooms within the building that could be used for meetings and conferences.

A 461 seater conference hall for multifunctional activities with the latest technology.

An underground Power station consisting of 2 800KVA Generators.

Car parks for over 100 cars.