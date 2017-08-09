Fabulous Niagara Falls trip organised by Umbrella- Sierra Leone

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard by Alpha Shaw, General Secretary, Umbrella Union of Ontario, Canada.

The Umbrella-Sierra Leone Union of Ontario, organized a fabulous trip to Niagara Falls on August 5, 2017.

All participants gathered around 11:30am at Queen Victoria Park, Niagara Falls, where we had delicious food and drinks as well as engage in fun activities.

We later headed to Table Rock and journeyed behind the falls. Then we walked around the falls. It was awesome to get closer to the falls. The participants were thrilled by the rainbow in the water falls.

We later went to Clifton Hills where we had lunch and snacks. We also visited amazing places and had rides, including Skywheel, Ghost blasters, XD Theatre, Dinosaur adventure golf, Mid of the Mist, and Skylon Tower. The kids also played games at the laser Tag. We had wonderful rides and visited amazing places.

Overall the trip was very enjoyable and fun. Everyone was excited. The community members and supporters thanked Mr. David Sinnah, the president and the entire team of Umbrella for organizing such a fantastic trip.