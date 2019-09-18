Exam malpractices: President Bio announces tougher measures

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has declared tougher measures to curb the increasing spate of examination malpractices when he addressed the opening of the new Comprehensive Primary School at No.9 community in Freetown.

“Examination malpractice destroys the soul of our education system and we must all support the current efforts by the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, to pursue all those involved in examination malpractice. However, those efforts by the ACC must be within the law, adhere to due process and respect human rights. As a government we have engaged in heightened and robust monitoring of all public examinations which has led to the uncovering of the huge scale of examination malpractice.

“Therefore, as immediate steps to address examination malpractice, I wish to announce the following: First, all those caught or suspected of examination malpractice should be prosecuted without delay or exemption; second, any teacher or school head caught and prosecuted should be terminated from service and third, all centers suspected of examination malpractice should have their results cancelled,” he said.

President Bio also mentioned that his government would strengthen school management and supervision, adding that school boards and management committees would be provided leadership skills training. He noted that school inspectors and supervisors would also ensure regular and systemic school supervision.

Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Emily Gogra, said that the completion of the newly constructed school was a fulfilment of President Bio’s vision to deliver quality education to Sierra Leonean kids. She also commended the Member of Parliament for Constituency 132, Honourable Ibrahim Tawa, for his relentless efforts to construct the 15-classroom modern building, saying that the move was worth emulating.

In his remarks, the MP said he had decided to undertake the ambitious project to construct a school that would cater for under-privileged children in three related communities within his constituency. He said he had constructed the school with standard befitting the status and correct ambiance for the dispensation of education and learning.

He stated that the new school would undoubtedly benefit children within the communities and thanked President Bio for his support towards the completion of the project.

State House Media, Freetown