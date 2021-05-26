Eulogy for Dr. Justice Prof. Bankole Resolu Thompson

By Dr. Christopher Williams, USA

We are both saddened and disheartened by the passing of a father, grandfather, brother, colleague, judge, teacher, scholar, and friend, Dr. Justice Professor Bankole Rosolu Thompson (pictured). But we are encouraged by the fact that he is now embarked on a home going journey, a journey which is both the future as well as the inevitability of us all; an exercise that promises us salvation and justification by faith.

Dr. Justice Professor Thompson, otherwise known as “Bankie,” came from humble beginnings. He lived a very full life as an octogenarian, way beyond the three score and ten promised us biblically. He had a full professional life, five successful years as a teacher at the Prince of Wales School; seven years in the Law Office as State Counsel/Principal State Counsel respectively; three years in the Mano River Union office serving as its first Principal Attorney; and five years at the bench as High Court Judge. As High Court Judge, the most famous case that he presided over was Vouchergate. In 1987, he immigrated to the United States to serve as a Brennan Fellow to teach in both University of Akron Law School and Kent State University Criminal Justice Department where he lectured concurrently for the next thirteen years. He then later transferred to Eastern Kentucky University, during which time he took leave of absence from that University to serve as a Special Court Judge in Sierra Leone. At Eastern Kentucky University, he served briefly as a Chair of the Justice Studies Department and later as Dean of the Faculty of Social Studies. He later retired in 2012.

Justice Thompson had a lot of accolades and distinguished achievements to his credit. He accomplished a lot for two lifetimes. He had five degrees, including a diploma to his credit; two from Durham University and a diploma and three in law from Cambridge University.

Professor Thompson had a strong belief in formal education and as a result touched so many lives that are now successful citizens worldwide. Like Socrates, he believed that education is a refuge in adversity and an ornament in prosperity. As a scholar, he published numerous articles in refereed journals as well as four textbooks in the law, some of which are used in law schools globally. As an educator he was awarded the Marquis award of Who’s Who in America.

Bankie took pride in his family, his church his friends, and the law

First and foremost was his wife, Dr. Adiatu Thompson to whom he demonstrated ineffable love and relentless affection. He was very proud of his children who he nurtured from the cradle to become responsible citizens capable of fending for themselves. To Bankie, the notion of family was all encompassing. It was a very pivotal institution that was responsible for the social engineering of its members, ensuring a process that transmits values, mores and folkways to its members. He envisaged the family as that viable institution that helps shape its members for potential good citizenship for the body politic. He endeared himself to his siblings some of whom preceded him in death.

Dr. Thompson was a community person and very well committed to his church. His church was not just an ecclesiastical institution, it was a way of life. He envisaged the church as that viable institution that help shape its members for potential good citizenship for the body politic. His affection for the Lord and his Church was impeccable, sacrosanct and unflappable. His penchant for serving God was infectious.

Bankie had a distinct affection for his friends. His friendship was just natural but selective. Those who know Justice Thompson more closely will describe him as a calm and at times reserved person. He was a quintessentially proud person but at the same time humble and willing to listen to others. He was a natural leader and very good at giving pieces of advice, especially when sought, diplomatic and at times euphemistic. He was an extremely loyal friend that you can count on for solid and constant support. He appeared to be a very private person that was very value laden and found it very difficult to compromise his values; a rare quantity especially living in our world where the mores, norms and folkways have become socially inverted, and where it has become so nebulous to distinguish right from wrong and wrong from right. He loved the essence of living with its very varied and manifold manifestations.

Those of us who were privileged to know him and grew up with him are very cognizant of the virtues that he espoused and for those who were not so privileged, you certainly missed an opportunity.

Justice Thompson strongly believed in the Principle of the Rule of Law with its twin attendant features of legality and impartiality. For him, a democratic society must embrace these tenets. He maintained that when these principles fail, societies collapse into utter anarchy and chaos. Those societies eventually become authoritarian. An independent judiciary must be he maintained, able to carry out its function without fear or favor. For him, there is no compromise on this principle. Justice Thompson in many respects was the personification of the law.

Justice Thompson was one of the architects in the setting up of the Law Reform Commission in the seventies. He, and others, were also instrumental in the setting up of the current Sierra Lone Bar Examination.

Bankie, you have left indelible footprints on the “sands of time” for us to emulate. Your legacy is hefty and you have left a trail for us to blaze. Bankie, your casket will be closed and your body will be buried, but your fond memories and thoughts will continue to linger in our minds. You have fought the good fight with all your might, and you have been a positive warrior on the side of right.

In consideration of your litany of accomplishments, I am pleased to state unequivocally “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” You are now committed into God’s hands and God’s tender care where the love is abounding, perpetual and eternal. You will be sorely missed and your loss is irreparable. May you rest in perfect peace and celestial bliss AND may your soul rise and shine in eternal glory! Fare thee well, Bankie and fare thee well. ADIEU!!!

About the author

Dr. Christopher Williams is current Professor & former Dean, Kent State University,

Kent, Ohio 44242