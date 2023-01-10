Economic cooperation between Canada, the United States, and Mexico is incredibly important, especially for the companies that operate across our three countries. Take the auto sector, for example – from Windsor, to Detroit, to Saltillo, workers are building the cars that people rely on. They’re supporting families and communities in each country. And they’re contributing to our economies.

We spoke about the importance of that integration and cooperation with business leaders in Mexico City this afternoon. We also reaffirmed our commitment in Canada to building an economy that works for everyone, and we let them know that we’ll keep working with them to create good jobs and new opportunities for Canadian workers and others across the continent.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister.