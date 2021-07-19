Njie promises to invest heavily in Sierra Leone

By Mustapha Njie

Earlier on Friday I led the delegation from Sierra Leone to a visit to The President of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Sierra Leonean Minister of Land, Housing and Country Planning, Mr. Turad Senesie and team are visiting the Gambia to set the stage and strengthen my journey and challenge to invest in affordable housing in Sierra Leone

As a Pan African Entrepreneur and the leading real estate developer in The Gambia, my goal is to build and deliver 1,000,000 homes across sub-Saharan Africa and I am pleased to announce that I am taking this major step to invest Sierra Leone.

President Adama Barrow was captivated by my mission and also gratified that through the development of building Smart Cities across the Sub-Saharan Africa, will begin in the Gambia. “The TAF City” a smart city, with the following:

Residential,

Educational (University, vocational Centre, Lower, Middle and High School)

Commercial and Leisure spaces

Agricultural

Sporting facilities

Golf course

Institutional/Government

Boutique hotel

Retirement village

Industrial/ Logistics

Hospital

and lot more...

It’s going to be the first of its kind in The Gambia and will be twice the city of Banjul.

The President will be laying the Foundation stone in October.

Editor’s Note: Here is an interview with Mustapha Njie by Gambian journalist Harona Drammeh that captures the essence of the man.