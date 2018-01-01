Yabome, APC candidate for Tonkolili district chair

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, Freetown

Mrs. Yabome Thasslim Koroma (nee Sesay) is the APC candidate to lead a Northern District as Local Government Council Chair. She received her symbol recently to contest as Tonkolili District Local Government Council Chair.

This groundbreaking, educated female health care professional was also the first woman to head a Disapora branch of the APC when she was elected as President of the APC Branch in Washington Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

For the past few years, she has been a senior policy adviser to President Koroma at State House.

She is hardworking, fun-loving and a dedicated and seasoned politician.

Her CV is extremely long and will take up too much time to list down. Let me just say that I cannot express how extra happy I am with the decision of the APC to award party symbol to this awesome lady.

Congrats Yabome and I wish you all the very best!